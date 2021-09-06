Apple Watch Series 7 likely to be available in limited quantities at launch

Apple Watch Series 7 likely to be available in limited quantities at launch0
The Apple Watch Series 7 could be available in limited quantities
Due to the ongoing production issues that Apple is experiencing, Mark Gurman believes that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in a mix of models shipping late or in small quantities.
A delayed unveiling is unlikely, however. Gurman claims invites to Apple’s event could be sent out as soon as this week, meaning recent rumors of a September 14 iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 announcement were most likely accurate.
The latter is what’s understood to be causing the last-minute production woes, though it’s not the only factor impacting production. As noted by other sources, the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the manufacturing challenges.
Aside from the visual upgrades, Apple's Watch Series 7 is expected to offer an upgraded chipset and improvements to battery life. Don't expect any major new health features, though, with those reportedly delayed until 2022.
