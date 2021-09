Apple Watch Series 7 likely to be available in limited quantities at launch

The Apple Watch Series 7 could be available in limited quantities





Aside from the visual upgrades, Apple's Watch Series 7 is expected to offer an upgraded chipset and improvements to battery life. Don't expect any major new health features, though, with those reportedly delayed until 2022.

The iPhone 13 event is near and that means the Apple Watch Series 7 announcement is too. But as revealed in a new report , the smartwatch could be hard to come across in the first few weeks of availability.Due to the ongoing production issues that Apple is experiencing, Mark Gurman believes that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in a mix of models shipping late or in small quantities.In other words, certain Apple Watch Series 7 variants could be delayed until October or even later. Others will be available on schedule, though stock will be lower than originally planned, meaning shipment dates could be pushed back quickly.A delayed unveiling is unlikely, however. Gurman claims invites to Apple ’s event could be sent out as soon as this week, meaning recent rumors of a September 14 iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 announcement were most likely accurate.As a reminder, the ongoing Apple Watch Series 7 production issues are reportedly caused by the new, flatter design. It uses a larger display and new lamination technique that brings the screen closer to the body.The latter is what’s understood to be causing the last-minute production woes, though it’s not the only factor impacting production. As noted by other sources, the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the manufacturing challenges.