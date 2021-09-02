Revamped Apple Watch Series 7 design will make it more useful than ever before: report



The current iteration comes in 40mm and 44mm variants, and this year, the corresponding case sizes are expected to increase to 41mm and 45mm. To take advantage of the bigger size, Apple will allegedly introduce new watch faces.





Leaker Max Weinbach claims that Apple will also introduce new bands that won't be compatible with the older models.





Fwiw I've heard from an Apple store employee that they're not getting anymore 40/44mm bands in and expect the new Apple watch to use different bands that won't be compatible with old watches https://t.co/BY9D8WQLFf — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) September 2, 2021





The larger model is rumored to come with a 1.9-inches screen, up from the current 44mm model's 1.78-inches display. The resolution is likely to increase from 368 x 448 pixels to 396 x 484.



The smaller model is also said to boast similar improvements, but the report doesn't go into the specifics.



These changes will enable the new watch models to show more complications, which is jargon for the features smartwatches display in addition to time, such as battery indicator and weather.

Apple Watch Series 7 design changes has prompted Apple to create new watch faces



To take advantage of Apple Watch Series 7's new design, Apple has purportedly made some new watch faces:



Modular Max: This face will display the time digitally alongside a small complication that will show information such as the day of the week, temperature, quick access to an app, and larger complications that will span the length of the display and will be stacked on top of each other below. That sounds like an upgraded Infograph Modular that shows just one large complication. Continuum: This face will change in response to the flow of time and the current hour. Atlas and World Timer: That's apparently a world time face and it will show you all 24 time zones simultaneously. An external dial will seemingly let you see the time zones and the inner dial will display the time in each location. It will be up to you whether you want to see the time in digital or analog. This seems to have been inspired by Patek Philippe, Breitling, and Vacheron Constantin.



Additionally, Apple is also believed to be working on new faces for Hermes and Nike-branded watches. The Hermes variant supposedly has numbers that change every hour and the Nike one has numbers that change based on a user's motion



The Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly flaunt a redesigned case, thinner bezels, and flatter edges. It will be fueled by a new chipset. The display of the watch will be closer to the cover glass. Whether the rumored double-sided S7 chip will free up space for a bigger battery remains to be seen. The Apple Watch 6 has a 265.9mAh battery and offers an 18-hour battery life.

The Cupertino giant will likely unveil the new watch this month alongside the iPhone 13 range but the company might not be able to make the originally planned release date due to production issues . Otherwise, availability will be scant initially.





The watch will run WatchOS 8 that was announced in June. Pricing details remain a mystery, but since the new generation isn't looking like a huge upgrade over the current model, it will likely start at $399. Ambitious features like blood pressure monitoring, fertility planning thermometer, and improved irregular-heartbeat monitoring and sleep patterns tracking are still reportedly at least a year away





Color options may include red, blue, black, silver, and sage green.





