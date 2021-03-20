Huge new Apple Watch sale includes SE and Series 6 models for a change
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An LTE-enabled Apple Watch SE normally starts at a significantly higher $329 brand-new, mind you, rarely getting notable discounts from major retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, let alone the world's most successful wearable device manufacturer itself.
The same obviously goes for all the other new and old Apple Watch versions on sale today, including a whole bunch of cellular-capable Series 6 models available for $375 and $395 in 40 and 44mm case sizes respectively. Those are down from list prices of $499 and $529 as far as brand-new units are concerned, arguably qualifying for the status of very cool deals not to be ignored by cash-strapped smartwatch buyers.
Of course, if you're truly strapped for cash, you might be more interested in picking up a Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 refurb at a starting price of $170, $215, and $255 respectively with a 90-day warranty included.
Basically, there's something for everyone on sale at Woot right now... unless you're an Android smartphone user, in which case you should probably consider a Samsung Galaxy Watch or wait for next week's exciting OnePlus Watch announcement.