Huge new Apple Watch sale includes SE and Series 6 models for a change

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 20, 2021, 6:43 AM
When it comes to scoring a nice discount on a hugely popular Apple Watch, we can't think of a more generous e-tailer than Woot. Unfortunately for folks looking to get the latest and greatest editions of the iPhone-compatible smartwatch at a killer price, Amazon's subsidiary generally likes to hold attractive sales exclusively for old models ranging from 2017's Series 3 to 2019's Series 5.

That makes today's 24-hour-only deals pretty special, as bargain hunters can save big on a few 2020-released Apple Watch SE and Series 6 variants in refurbished condition for a change. The lower-end and lower-cost SE edition is on sale in a single love-or-hate gold flavor pairing a small 40mm case with a plum sport loop at a $224.99 price, cellular connectivity included.

An LTE-enabled Apple Watch SE normally starts at a significantly higher $329 brand-new, mind you, rarely getting notable discounts from major retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, let alone the world's most successful wearable device manufacturer itself.

Keep in mind that these are very high-quality refurbs you're looking at here too, guaranteed to have "minimal cosmetic damage" and work flawlessly after successfully passing a "full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality." Also, you get a 90-day warranty, as well as free nationwide "standard" shipping... if you're a Prime member.

The same obviously goes for all the other new and old Apple Watch versions on sale today, including a whole bunch of cellular-capable Series 6 models available for $375 and $395 in 40 and 44mm case sizes respectively. Those are down from list prices of $499 and $529 as far as brand-new units are concerned, arguably qualifying for the status of very cool deals not to be ignored by cash-strapped smartwatch buyers.

Of course, if you're truly strapped for cash, you might be more interested in picking up a Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 refurb at a starting price of $170, $215, and $255 respectively with a 90-day warranty included. 

Basically, there's something for everyone on sale at Woot right now... unless you're an Android smartphone user, in which case you should probably consider a Samsung Galaxy Watch or wait for next week's exciting OnePlus Watch announcement.

