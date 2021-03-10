The amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at a record high $200 discount (brand-new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





On the bright side, Woot, which just so happens to be owned by the aforementioned e-commerce giant, is currently charging a lower than ever price for a single version of Samsung 's latest (and possibly last ) Tizen-powered intelligent timepiece.





Bargain hunters interested in everything from cross-platform support to the utility of a rotating bezel, as well as a gorgeous Super AMOLED display, solid battery life, and yes, even standalone cellular connectivity are looking at spending as little as $279.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 3 in black or silver with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





While that obviously doesn't make this particular wearable device the cheapest alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 6 available today, we're dealing with a massive and completely unprecedented $200 discount here.





Keep in mind that your 280 bucks will buy you a large 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 with all of the above features on deck, as well as life-saving ECG monitoring technology , military-grade durability and water resistance, dual-core processing power, 1 gig of RAM, 8 gigs of internal storage space, and basically all of the best health and fitness sensors in the world.





Capable of making voice calls on its own, this bad boy can also keep an eye on your sleep quality while continuously supervising your heart rate, streaming music without the help of a connected smartphone, and of course, showing all the information and notifications that count from said handset on a stunning 1.4-inch circular screen sporting a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.



