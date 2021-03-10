The amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at a record high $200 discount (brand-new)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bargain hunters interested in everything from cross-platform support to the utility of a rotating bezel, as well as a gorgeous Super AMOLED display, solid battery life, and yes, even standalone cellular connectivity are looking at spending as little as $279.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 3 in black or silver with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included.
Keep in mind that your 280 bucks will buy you a large 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 with all of the above features on deck, as well as life-saving ECG monitoring technology, military-grade durability and water resistance, dual-core processing power, 1 gig of RAM, 8 gigs of internal storage space, and basically all of the best health and fitness sensors in the world.
Capable of making voice calls on its own, this bad boy can also keep an eye on your sleep quality while continuously supervising your heart rate, streaming music without the help of a connected smartphone, and of course, showing all the information and notifications that count from said handset on a stunning 1.4-inch circular screen sporting a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.