The OnePlus Watch looks a lot like Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active
Here's your first look at the OnePlus Watch
In collaboration with OnePlus, Lewis Hilsenteger of the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has shared an exclusive first look at the upcoming smartwatch, which offers a traditional-looking circular design.
Overall, the look of the upcoming OnePlus Watch resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active series quite closely. Whether that’s an intentional move on OnePlus’ part or not is unclear. But one thing's for sure: the OnePlus Watch should be one of the best smartwatches on the market.
This particular model sports a black rubber band. It’s unclear if other colors or even materials will be available, but rumor has it that a silver version is in the works, so perhaps that’ll include a different band.
There’s still no word on the pricing and release date, but past leaks have revealed an extensive list of features and details, such as the fact that it’ll be available in one size at launch — 46mm.
An IP68 water and dust resistance rating is also on the cards, as are 4GB of storage, auto workout detection, and Warp Charge tech that provides a weeks’ worth of battery life in just 20 minutes.
Like other modern smartwatches, the OnePlus Watch reportedly features a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor too. This wearable is sticking to a custom operating system, though, rather than adopting Google's Wear OS.
