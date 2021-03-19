Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Wearables OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch looks a lot like Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 19, 2021, 8:29 AM
The OnePlus Watch looks a lot like Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active
Although the OnePlus 9 Series will be taking center stage at Tuesday’s event, the phones aren’t the only products up OnePlus’ sleeves. The brand is also going to unveil the OnePlus Watch, which has now been shown off for the first time.

Here's your first look at the OnePlus Watch


In collaboration with OnePlus, Lewis Hilsenteger of the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has shared an exclusive first look at the upcoming smartwatch, which offers a traditional-looking circular design.

That’s coupled with a minimalist look which consists of slim black bezels around the display with no raised lip on the edges. There are two small buttons on the right side too, and the top one is engraved with the ‘OnePlus’ name.

Overall, the look of the upcoming OnePlus Watch resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active series quite closely. Whether that’s an intentional move on OnePlus’ part or not is unclear. But one thing's for sure: the OnePlus Watch should be one of the best smartwatches on the market. 

This particular model sports a black rubber band. It’s unclear if other colors or even materials will be available, but rumor has it that a silver version is in the works, so perhaps that’ll include a different band.

OnePlus Watch size, features, and operating system


There’s still no word on the pricing and release date, but past leaks have revealed an extensive list of features and details, such as the fact that it’ll be available in one size at launch — 46mm.

An IP68 water and dust resistance rating is also on the cards, as are 4GB of storage, auto workout detection, and Warp Charge tech that provides a weeks’ worth of battery life in just 20 minutes.

Like other modern smartwatches, the OnePlus Watch reportedly features a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor too. This wearable is sticking to a custom operating system, though, rather than adopting Google's Wear OS. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless