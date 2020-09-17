So, which one of these two Apple Watches is right for you if you’re on a budget? We decided to compare Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch Series 3, both affordable Apple Watches, and help you find out what is just right for your needs.



Also read:

Design

More color options are available on the Apple Watch SE





Display









Software and Performance

The software and performance department is where most of the differences between the two models are concentrated.









Keep in mind that the Apple Watch Series 3 is also going to receive watchOS 7 which brings new features such as sleep tracking , new watch faces, updates to Siri, and hand-washing detection.





No Blood Oxygen and ECG app

S5 chip vs S3 chip

Battery life

According to Apple, both the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple Watch SE can go up to 18 hours of battery life, so in this category, we don’t have a clear winner.





Price and availability

You can get the Apple Watch SE for $279 for the GPS version and from $329 for GPS + Cellular. The older Apple Watch Series 3 is offered only with GPS connectivity for $199.









So, which one do you think wins? Are you interested in buying one of these two affordable Apple Watches? Tell us in the comments!

