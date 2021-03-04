It's raining awesome deals on iPhones and Apple Watches (but not for long)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Naturally, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is not selling the latest generations of Apple 's hugely popular handsets and smartwatches at special prices today, but if you hurry, you can get anything from a $120 iPhone 7 and $130 Apple Watch Series 3 to a $265 Series 5 and $710 iPhone 11 Pro Max in refurbished condition.





All of the deeply discounted refurbs on offer right now come with a 90-day seller warranty, mind you, and nearly all of the marked-down iPhones are "fully unlocked" to support the nation's biggest wireless service providers.

















In case you're wondering, a brand-new iPhone 11 is normally available for $600 and up from most authorized US retailers, while the two 2019-released Pro handsets are no longer officially sold directly by the likes of Apple or Best Buy in unlocked models, originally costing $999 and $1,099.





Bargain hunters willing to settle for lower-end specifications, smaller screens, and/or uglier designs may want to take the iPhone XS , XS Max, XR, X, SE (2020), 8, and 8 Plus into consideration as well.







