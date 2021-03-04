Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Deals Wearables

It's raining awesome deals on iPhones and Apple Watches (but not for long)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 04, 2021, 6:54 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's raining awesome deals on iPhones and Apple Watches (but not for long)
This seems like a pretty great week for Woot shoppers to save big on an assortment of new and old gadgets from companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon, with yesterday's massive Pixel, Echo, and Kindle sales followed by an even heftier batch of killer iPhone and "iWatch" deals available for 24 hours only at the time of this writing.

Naturally, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is not selling the latest generations of Apple's hugely popular handsets and smartwatches at special prices today, but if you hurry, you can get anything from a $120 iPhone 7 and $130 Apple Watch Series 3 to a $265 Series 5 and $710 iPhone 11 Pro Max in refurbished condition.

All of the deeply discounted refurbs on offer right now come with a 90-day seller warranty, mind you, and nearly all of the marked-down iPhones are "fully unlocked" to support the nation's biggest wireless service providers.

Check out all of the deals here



The best-selling iPhone 11 is undoubtedly one of the most compelling devices you can buy from Woot with a "moderate level of wear & tear" today only, fetching as little as $499.99 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration. The slightly less popular but higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are also pretty attractive at starting prices of 640 and 710 bucks respectively, with digital hoarders obviously having to spend more to expand on the humblest aforementioned variants. 

In case you're wondering, a brand-new iPhone 11 is normally available for $600 and up from most authorized US retailers, while the two 2019-released Pro handsets are no longer officially sold directly by the likes of Apple or Best Buy in unlocked models, originally costing $999 and $1,099.

Bargain hunters willing to settle for lower-end specifications, smaller screens, and/or uglier designs may want to take the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, X, SE (2020), 8, and 8 Plus into consideration as well. 

All of these devices are on sale at pretty much unrivaled prices right now, and the same essentially goes for the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 in GPS-only and cellular-enabled versions.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
T-Mobile drops price of Pixel 4a 5G to $349.99; new line not required
Popular stories
Lenovo's best Android tablet leaves Apple's iPad Air in the dust with hot new deal
Popular stories
Huge sale crashes the prices of many new and refurbished Amazon Echo and Kindle devices
Popular stories
A bunch of old but great Google Pixel phones are on sale at ultra-low prices today
Popular stories
Motorola slashes $200 off the RAZR 5G, $250 off the One 5G
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW can be yours for just $400 (1-year warranty included)

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless