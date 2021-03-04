It's raining awesome deals on iPhones and Apple Watches (but not for long)
All of the deeply discounted refurbs on offer right now come with a 90-day seller warranty, mind you, and nearly all of the marked-down iPhones are "fully unlocked" to support the nation's biggest wireless service providers.
The best-selling iPhone 11 is undoubtedly one of the most compelling devices you can buy from Woot with a "moderate level of wear & tear" today only, fetching as little as $499.99 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration. The slightly less popular but higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are also pretty attractive at starting prices of 640 and 710 bucks respectively, with digital hoarders obviously having to spend more to expand on the humblest aforementioned variants.
In case you're wondering, a brand-new iPhone 11 is normally available for $600 and up from most authorized US retailers, while the two 2019-released Pro handsets are no longer officially sold directly by the likes of Apple or Best Buy in unlocked models, originally costing $999 and $1,099.
Bargain hunters willing to settle for lower-end specifications, smaller screens, and/or uglier designs may want to take the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, X, SE (2020), 8, and 8 Plus into consideration as well.
All of these devices are on sale at pretty much unrivaled prices right now, and the same essentially goes for the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 in GPS-only and cellular-enabled versions.