It's raining awesome deals on iPhones and Apple Watches (but not for long)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Naturally, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is not selling the latest generations of Apple 's hugely popular handsets and smartwatches at special prices today, but if you hurry, you can get anything from a $120 iPhone 7 and $130 Apple Watch Series 3 to a $265 Series 5 and $710 iPhone 11 Pro Max in refurbished condition.





All of the deeply discounted refurbs on offer right now come with a 90-day seller warranty, mind you, and nearly all of the marked-down iPhones are "fully unlocked" to support the nation's biggest wireless service providers.

















In case you're wondering, a brand-new iPhone 11 is normally available for $600 and up from most authorized US retailers, while the two 2019-released Pro handsets are no longer officially sold directly by the likes of Apple or Best Buy in unlocked models, originally costing $999 and $1,099.





Bargain hunters willing to settle for lower-end specifications, smaller screens, and/or uglier designs may want to take the iPhone XS , XS Max, XR, X, SE (2020), 8, and 8 Plus into consideration as well.





All of these devices are on sale at pretty much unrivaled prices right now, and the same essentially goes for the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 , and Series 5 in GPS-only and cellular-enabled versions.





This seems like a pretty great week for Woot shoppers to save big on an assortment of new and old gadgets from companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon, with yesterday's massive Pixel Echo, and Kindle sales followed by an even heftier batch of killer iPhone and "iWatch" deals available for 24 hours only at the time of this writing.