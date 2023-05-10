The ultra-affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is now on sale at a new record high discount with LTE





That is, if you have a small enough wrist to be content with how a 40mm second-gen Apple Watch SE looks on it alongside an M/L sport band in a "Midnight" color. That's kind of a weird combination, we know, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you are dealing with a cellular-enabled variant here sold at a huge $80 markdown from a $299 list price.





This hot new Amazon offer is clearly unlikely to last long, and unfortunately, you don't get a say in the paint job of the deeply discounted wearable's 40mm aluminum case. If you want to purchase the cheapest ever Apple Watch SE 2 model with built-in 4G LTE support, you'll have to make do with an all-black color scheme... and hurry.





Powered by the same state-of-the-art S8 processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 and even the extravagant Apple Watch Ultra , this ultra-low-cost device may not come with life-saving ECG technology or a blood oxygen sensor but that doesn't mean its health monitoring arsenal is anything to scoff at.





A third-generation optical heart sensor, fall detection, crash detection, sleep tracking, Emergency SOS, and irregular rhythm notifications are all among the weapons and tools the Apple Watch SE 2 uses to help you stay on top of your wellness every moment of every day (and night)... except for the far too frequent times when you have to charge this bad boy.





Still, the bang for buck is incredibly strong here, especially when you also consider the high-quality Retina LTPO OLED display and swimproof design you can get for a new all-time low price at the moment.