Amazon has the jumbo-sized Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) on sale at its lowest price ever

While the first-gen Apple Watch SE, released back in 2020 and technically discontinued last fall, has been pretty frequently and substantially discounted of late, 2022's second budget-friendly edition seems much harder to come by at a "special" price.

But that's where we come in, always keeping an eye on every little movement on the deal front across all the major US retailers out there so you don't have to put a lot of effort into saving as much money as possible ahead of special days like Mother's Day.

Although not flagged as such, Amazon's newest Apple Watch SE 2 promotion makes for a pretty hard-to-resist Mother's Day 2023 bargain, slashing an unprecedented $49.01 off the $279 regular price of this extremely well-reviewed intelligent timepiece in a 44mm GPS-only variant.

This is not the most affordable second-gen Apple Watch SE model, but if you have large wrists, you'll undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to save more than ever on a 44 rather than 40mm case and a matching M/L rather than S/M strap.

Don't fret if you can't see the full aforementioned discount reflected in this bad boy's price immediately upon clicking on our Amazon link above, by the way, as the e-commerce giant currently combines instant $30 savings with an additional $19.01 markdown at checkout to reach that total.

If you hurry, you can choose between three different variations of the Apple Watch SE (2022) with the same aluminum case coated in three different colors and a "sport" band available in a trio of matching hues.

Technically, of course, there's no expiration date listed for this excellent new deal, but given the capabilities of probably the best budget smartwatch in the world for Apple enthusiasts, we fully expect all inventory (at least at this record low price) to go away fairly quickly.

Powered by the same cutting-edge S8 processor as the high-end Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, the Apple Watch SE 2 can do everything from fall and crash detection to heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, although there are obviously a few "premium" technologies missing like ECG and blood oxygen supervision, which doesn't make this top-notch bargain any less of a bargain.

