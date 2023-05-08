Amazon has the jumbo-sized Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) on sale at its lowest price ever





But that's where we come in, always keeping an eye on every little movement on the deal front across all the major US retailers out there so you don't have to put a lot of effort into saving as much money as possible ahead of special days like Mother's Day.

Apple Watch SE (2022) 44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Three Colors, Aluminum Case, Sport Band $49 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Although not flagged as such, Amazon's newest Apple Watch SE 2 promotion makes for a pretty hard-to-resist Mother's Day 2023 bargain, slashing an unprecedented $49.01 off the $279 regular price of this extremely well-reviewed intelligent timepiece in a 44mm GPS-only variant.





This is not the most affordable second-gen Apple Watch SE model, but if you have large wrists, you'll undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to save more than ever on a 44 rather than 40mm case and a matching M/L rather than S/M strap.





Don't fret if you can't see the full aforementioned discount reflected in this bad boy's price immediately upon clicking on our Amazon link above, by the way, as the e-commerce giant currently combines instant $30 savings with an additional $19.01 markdown at checkout to reach that total.





If you hurry, you can choose between three different variations of the Apple Watch SE (2022) with the same aluminum case coated in three different colors and a "sport" band available in a trio of matching hues.





Technically, of course, there's no expiration date listed for this excellent new deal, but given the capabilities of probably the best budget smartwatch in the world for Apple enthusiasts, we fully expect all inventory (at least at this record low price) to go away fairly quickly.



