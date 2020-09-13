Leaked Target ad and Apple's YouTube channel might hold clues to iPhone 12 launch plans



Although the number of announcements is high enough to warrant a dedicated event, some within the tech space cannot wrap their heads around it and are still insistent that we will also see the Although the number of announcements is high enough to warrant a dedicated event, some within the tech space cannot wrap their heads around it and are still insistent that we will also see the iPhone 12 this week. And sure enough, some recent sightings do raise the possibility.





Apple has delisted iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 trailers



The company has also deleted the The company has also deleted the Apple Watch Series 5 promo video. If the clip has been unlisted in preparation for the launch of its successor, it's only natural to assume that iPhone 11 trailer has been removed to make way for the iPhone 12 announcement.





Unless the company is planning to release the new models in the coming weeks, it doesn't make sense to remove the marketing material for the current models.





By that logic, the iPhone 12 will share the stage with the Apple Watch Series 6 on September 15.

Case makers and telecom operators are also hinting at a September unveiling





Some other clues also make us question the alleged October launch time frame. For instance, a leaked internal Target ad contains placeholder references to the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPhone. The draft features images of the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 and it also shows editor notes. The unfinished ad is not necessarily an indication that the iPhone 12 will be announced next week and it could be that the retailer wants to be prepared, just in case Apple decides to surprise us all on Tuesday.









German Telekom has also launched its smartphone reservation service and the carrier is known to do this before major releases. Since Apple is the only major vendor that is expected to announce new models in the near future, we can deduce that the page is meant for the iPhone 12.





Vodafone UK is also hinting at the impending launch of new iPhone models.







A store in Canada has already started selling the iPhone 12 cases made by accessory maker Baseus, which again doesn't guarantee that a launch is right around the corner. A store in Canada has already started selling the iPhone 12 cases made by accessory maker Baseus, which again doesn't guarantee that a launch is right around the corner. Totallee , which usually launches cases before new iPhone models are announced, has also listed its iPhone 12 cases on its website.







Does this mean we will see the iPhone 12 on Tuesday? Well, most reports Does this mean we will see the iPhone 12 on Tuesday? Well, most reports point towards a delay in the release of the new iPhone models. Per most sources, we are looking at a late October announcement.





Apple itself had earlier confirmed that the new models won't go on sale in September. It never said the phones wouldn't be unveiled in September though.



Thus, we will have to wait until Tuesday to find out if the company will break away from its seven-year tradition of September announcements.