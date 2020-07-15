How to download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta, from iPhone 6s to iPad Pro 2020





That's right, not only is Apple dismantling its walled garden by letting third-party widgets on your iPhone's homescreen, but it will also let you replace its admittedly good but sometimes not enough default apps like Safari or Mail, and run popular app features as Clips









You can now download the iOS 14 public beta for your compatible iPhone, starting the process by heading over to beta.apple.com. The first thing that you will need to do is enroll your devices in Apple's beta program.





Here's a list of all supported iOS 14 devices, ending way back when with the iPhone 6s:









All iPhone and iPad models compatible with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14









You will then want to backup your iOS device just in case you want to downgrade back to iOS 13 and retain your data. If you are on macOS, select your device from Locations in the Finder sidebar. Create a backup then click Manage Backups to Archive your backup.











Keep in mind that you should only install the public beta if you are comfortable with experiencing bugs in normal usage of your phone.



For our full iOS 14 impressions, alongside all the new features, check out our in-depth iOS 14 review of everything that is new, and a few important iOS 14 feature tips that you need to know the ins and outs of.

1. Do a full iTunes backup of your data since you're about to install beta software.



3. Enroll your device by downloading the beta profile, which can be found here.



4. Head to Settings > General > Software update and then you should see the iOS 14 beta available for download. Press the "Download and Install" button.



How to downgrade from iOS 14 public beta:

1. Remember that backup we made you do? Well, it's the cornerstone of downgrading from iOS 13.



2. Connect your device to a computer and launch iTunes.



3. Put your phone into recovery mode:

On an iPhone 8 or later: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Then, press and hold the Side button until you see the recovery-mode screen.

On an iPhone 6s and earlier, iPad, or iPod touch: Press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons at the same time. Don't release the buttons when you see the Apple logo. Keep holding both buttons until you see the recovery mode screen.

On an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus: Press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Volume Down buttons at the same time. Don't release the buttons when you see the Apple logo. Keep holding both buttons until you see the recovery mode screen.



4. iTunes will prompt you to restore your device and therefore reset it back to its factory defaults.



5. Once your device has been restored, sign up with your Apple ID and restore the full iTunes backup you hopefully have lying around. The next step is to switch over to your iOS device and open beta.apple.com/profile. Download the profile, then go into your Settings app and check for updates. The beta should show up and allow you to install it.