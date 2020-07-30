Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
After reporting a record-setting fiscal third quarter that blew away Wall Street's expectations, Apple had some bad news to announce. During the conference call that followed the earnings report, the company's Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said, "As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later."
Apple's iPhone 12 line will launch in October or November
In the past, Apple has had to release certain iPhone models after September. In 2017, the iPhone X wasn't launched until November 3rd that year. The following year, the iPhone XR wasn't released until October 26th, and last year was the first time since 2016 that all iPhone models were released in September.
We should see four new iPhones released this year including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four models will be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. The "Pro" units will feature 6GB of memory and storage options will start at 128GB. The premium variants will come with Wide, Ultra-wide, and Telephoto cameras along with the LiDAR depth sensor. First seen on the 2020 iPad Pro, the time-of-flight sensor will provide more accurate depth sensors for enhanced portraits and improved AR capabilities. We could see the "Pro" models steal another feature from the iPad Pro in the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. This gives users buttery smooth scrolling and enhanced animation for video games. At 120Hz, the display updates 120 times each second. However, there has been some speculation about whether the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will indeed include the feature.
The 2020 iPhone 12 series will also have a different design. Apple is replacing the rounded sides seen on the device since 2014's iPhone 6 line with the flat sides that Apple first used with the iPhone 4 in 2010. Got your heart set on one of the 5G iPhone 12 series models? You might have to hold on a few extra weeks before you can buy one. And when you do and open the box, you might notice that Apple has decided not to include a charging brick with the phone. While the 2020 iPhones will support 20W fast charging, those who want to take advantage of the faster charging speed will need to purchase the 20W charger separately. In addition, Apple is also expected to leave the wired EarPods earphones out of the iPhone 12 series boxes in an attempt to drive demand for its wireless Bluetooth AirPods.
