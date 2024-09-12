Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max launch made me even more excited for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung iOS Apple Articles Android
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
One of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2024 finallywent official earlier this week, and all I could think of while it was unveiled with all the appropriate pomp was... one of the most highly anticipated handsets of 2025

What's more is that I'm still thinking about one device and one device only, which no one will be able to get their hands on for at least another four months or so. Its name is likely to shock all those of you who have labeled me and so many other PhoneArena writers as "iSheep", "iBoys", Apple fanboys (kind of sexist, by the way), and Samsung haters merely for reporting facts or expressing our sincere opinions (as "flawed" as they may be).

Yes, dear readers, I'm more excited than ever for the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now, and it's all Apple's fault (although various leakers are also playing their part).

Ew, brother, what's that?


"The thinnest bezels on an iPhone so far." To my knowledge, that's not an official marketing claim made by Apple in relation to the just-unveiled iPhone 16 Pro Max, but it's what so many pre-launch rumors and reports called for that I wouldn't be surprised if you all believed it to be true. 

Technically, it might even be true, but as shown by Ice Universe shortly after the handset's announcement, the real-life iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels look extremely similar to the screen borders of the Galaxy S24 Plus. That's obviously not Samsung's latest crown jewel, and the "next big thing" is all but guaranteed to reduce the bezel size of the S24 Ultra and vastly improve its visual appeal in a number of other key ways.


The Galaxy S25 Ultra will somehow be lighter, thinner, narrower, and roughly as tall as its predecessor while adding precious screen real estate and keeping the battery size unchanged. Unlike on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, that means the 1.15mm bezel dream could well materialize for Samsung's early 2025 super-flagship, and if you're having trouble visualizing such an insane engineering achievement, those freshly leaked renders should help you out.

Recommended Stories
They say the devil is in the details, and while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is certainly not ugly at a first glance, I can't help but find some of its characteristics profoundly repulsive when analyzed more closely and placed in the right context. 227 grams weight? The S25 Ultra is said to weigh 219 grams... with a stylus undoubtedly included. 8.3mm profile? That's... not so bad, but I'm pretty sure the battery is way smaller than that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. "Dynamic Island"? Give me a break!

 

Rounded corners? It's probably a little early to call it, but in my book, it looks like Samsung will be able to strike a much better balance between sharpness and roundness with the S25 Ultra. I don't know about everyone else, but I like my premium phones to look as boxy as possible without making my hand hurt with their piercing corners, and at least for the time being, it appears that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could pull that off pretty much without flaw.

One more thing


While the iPhone 16 family launch event this week didn't technically include a "one more thing" moment or announcement, Apple Intelligence arguably took center stage as the key feature (or collection of features) that was supposed to set the company's latest and greatest mobile devices apart from the competition.

The problem is... that doesn't seem to be the case. Not yet, at least. I know, I know, it's not about who does what first, but it's definitely disappointing (to me, at least) to see Apple arrive so late (and so unprepared) to the AI party with so very few original tools and capabilities.


Apple Intelligence is not ready for primetime yet, and make no mistake, the reason why the AI platform was detailed alongside the iPhone 16 series anyway is that without it, Apple's newest handsets are as boring as a 2024 Katy Perry song.

Galaxy AI, meanwhile, is undeniably still a work in progress, but already showing enough promise out in the real world and signs of future improvement in the rumor mill to further boost my excitement for the S25 Ultra (or rather the entire Galaxy S25 family) to unprecedented levels. Where's your "iSheep" comments now, people?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless