Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max launch made me even more excited for the Galaxy S25 Ultra

What's more is that I'm still thinking about one device and one device only, which no one will be able to get their hands on for at least another four months or so. Its name is likely to shock all those of you who have labeled me and so many other PhoneArena writers as "iSheep", "iBoys", Apple fanboys (kind of sexist, by the way), and Samsung haters merely for reporting facts or expressing our sincere opinions (as "flawed" as they may be).





Yes, dear readers, I'm more excited than ever for the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now, and it's all Apple's fault (although various leakers are also playing their part).

Ew, brother, what's that?





"The thinnest bezels on an iPhone so far." To my knowledge, that's not an official marketing claim made by Apple in relation to the just-unveiled iPhone 16 Pro Max , but it's what so many pre-launch rumors and reports called for that I wouldn't be surprised if you all believed it to be true.





iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels look extremely similar to the screen borders of the Technically, it might even be true, but as shown by Ice Universe shortly after the handset's announcement, the real-lifebezels look extremely similar to the screen borders of the Galaxy S24 Plus . That's obviously not Samsung's latest crown jewel, and the "next big thing" is all but guaranteed to reduce the bezel size of the S24 Ultra and vastly improve its visual appeal in a number of other key ways.





The iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel is much wider than I expected. Its bezel width is comparable to that of the Galaxy S24+. We were misled by the CAD drawings, which are different from the actual device. In other words, the 1.15mm bezel does not exist. pic.twitter.com/QONvCODcJh — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 10, 2024





iPhone 16 Pro Max is certainly not ugly at a first glance, I can't help but find some of its characteristics profoundly repulsive when analyzed more closely and placed in the right context. 227 grams weight? The Galaxy S25 Ultra . "Dynamic Island"? Give me a break! They say the devil is in the details, and while theis certainly not ugly at a first glance, I can't help but find some of its characteristics profoundly repulsive when analyzed more closely and placed in the right context. 227 grams weight? The S25 Ultra is said to weigh 219 grams ... with a stylus undoubtedly included. 8.3mm profile? That's... not so bad, but I'm pretty sure the battery is way smaller than that of the. "Dynamic Island"? Give me a break!









Rounded corners? It's probably a little early to call it, but in my book, it looks like Samsung will be able to strike a much better balance between sharpness and roundness with the S25 Ultra. I don't know about everyone else, but I like my premium phones to look as boxy as possible without making my hand hurt with their piercing corners, and at least for the time being, it appears that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could pull that off pretty much without flaw.

One more thing





While the iPhone 16 family launch event this week didn't technically include a "one more thing" moment or announcement, Apple Intelligence arguably took center stage as the key feature (or collection of features) that was supposed to set the company's latest and greatest mobile devices apart from the competition.





The problem is... that doesn't seem to be the case. Not yet, at least. I know, I know, it's not about who does what first, but it's definitely disappointing (to me, at least) to see Apple arrive so late (and so unprepared) to the AI party with so very few original tools and capabilities.









Apple Intelligence is not ready for primetime yet, and make no mistake, the reason why the AI platform was detailed alongside the iPhone 16 series anyway is that without it, Apple's newest handsets are as boring as a 2024 Katy Perry song.



