New leak strengthens the possibility that Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra will be a gentle giant

While this week and perhaps this whole month is obviously the iPhone 16 family's time to shine, Samsung's next big thing will simply not give up the spotlight with several months still to go before its own official announcement.

After making headlines just yesterday with (purportedly) confirmed camera specifications, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is once again being evaluated from a couple of key design standpoints by prolific and often reliable social media leaker Ice Universe (aka @UniverseIce).

Samsung's 2025 super-flagship will not be fat-shamed


At 233 grams, the Galaxy S24 Ultra feels... towering but just a tad cumbersome. At 227 grams, Apple's hot new iPhone 16 Pro Max is a little bit heavier than its predecessor, which you may or may not notice when holding the 6.9-inch beast in your hand.

At 219 grams, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be a feat of modern mobile engineering. Of course, we cannot know how Samsung's "next big thing" will feel in a regular user's hand yet, but we highly doubt that 14-gram reduction will go unnoticed by current S24 Ultra owners.


What's truly incredible is that the S25 Ultra is widely expected to retain the S24 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery capacity and expand the screen size from 6.8 to around 6.9 inches. On top of everything, the built-in stylus is obviously not going anywhere either, so it really doesn't sound like Samsung will achieve this design improvement by cutting any corners or giving up precious components.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, mind you, is also tipped to reduce its predecessor's overall 8.6mm thickness to around 8.4mm while most likely trimming roughly 1.5mm off the 79mm width of the S24 Ultra and keeping the product height more or less unchanged, at a little over 162mm. 

Perhaps most impressively, a further cut of the S24 Ultra's already razor-thin screen bezels is expected as well. Interestingly, the same thing was supposed to happen for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in relation to its own predecessor, but it appears that's not actually the case after all.

As highlighted by Ice Universe, Apple's latest super-flagship sports roughly the same bezel width as the Galaxy S24 Plus, which feels more than a little underwhelming, opening the door for Samsung to win this particular battle with ease once the S25 Ultra is released at some point in early 2025.

How will the Galaxy S25 Ultra compare to other ultra-high-end phones?



Looking at some of Samsung's current top competitors for the title of best phone money can buy, it's pretty clear that the Galaxy S25 Ultra literally cannot go any lower than the 219 grams tipped on X today.


At the same time, however, it's hard not to feel like the world's top smartphone vendor could squeeze a bigger battery into this bad boy if the company really wanted to pull that off. Of course, such a feat wouldn't be possible with a wasp 8.4mm waist, but many of you are likely to argue that the OnePlus 12 way is the best overall approach to an Android flagship these days, with a chunkier body packing a heftier battery than the S24 Ultra and purportedly the S25 Ultra.

The OnePlus 13, mind you, is expected to go up to a massive 6,000mAh cell, quite possibly crushing the battery life of the Galaxy S25 Ultra while presumably weighing a bit more and not looking anywhere as "gentle" and sleek as Samsung's next big thing. And that's where your personal preferences will have to come in to decide which is the best ultra-high-end value equation for you.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

