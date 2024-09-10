



Galaxy S25 Ultra is once again being evaluated from a couple of key design standpoints by prolific and often reliable social media leaker Ice Universe (aka After making headlines just yesterday with (purportedly) confirmed camera specifications , theis once again being evaluated from a couple of key design standpoints by prolific and often reliable social media leaker Ice Universe (aka @UniverseIce ).

Samsung's 2025 super-flagship will not be fat-shamed





At 233 grams, the Galaxy S24 Ultra feels... towering but just a tad cumbersome. At 227 grams, Apple's hot new iPhone 16 Pro Max is a little bit heavier than its predecessor, which you may or may not notice when holding the 6.9-inch beast in your hand.





Galaxy S25 Ultra At 219 grams, theis shaping up to be a feat of modern mobile engineering. Of course, we cannot know how Samsung's "next big thing" will feel in a regular user's hand yet, but we highly doubt that 14-gram reduction will go unnoticed by current S24 Ultra owners.









What's truly incredible is that the S25 Ultra is widely expected to retain the S24 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery capacity and expand the screen size from 6.8 to around 6.9 inches. On top of everything, the built-in stylus is obviously not going anywhere either, so it really doesn't sound like Samsung will achieve this design improvement by cutting any corners or giving up precious components.





Galaxy S25 Ultra The, mind you, is also tipped to reduce its predecessor's overall 8.6mm thickness to around 8.4mm while most likely trimming roughly 1.5mm off the 79mm width of the S24 Ultra and keeping the product height more or less unchanged, at a little over 162mm.





Perhaps most impressively, a further cut of the S24 Ultra's already razor-thin screen bezels is expected as well. Interestingly, the same thing was supposed to happen for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in relation to its own predecessor, but it appears that's not actually the case after all.





How will the Galaxy S25 Ultra compare to other ultra-high-end phones?





Galaxy S25 Ultra literally cannot go any lower than the 219 grams tipped on X today. Looking at some of Samsung's current top competitors for the title of best phone money can buy, it's pretty clear that theliterally cannot go any lower than the 219 grams tipped on X today.









OnePlus 12 At the same time, however, it's hard not to feel like the world's top smartphone vendor could squeeze a bigger battery into this bad boy if the company really wanted to pull that off. Of course, such a feat wouldn't be possible with a wasp 8.4mm waist, but many of you are likely to argue that theway is the best overall approach to an Android flagship these days, with a chunkier body packing a heftier battery than the S24 Ultra and purportedly the S25 Ultra.





Galaxy S25 Ultra while presumably weighing a bit more and not looking anywhere as "gentle" and sleek as Samsung's next big thing. And that's where your personal preferences will have to come in to decide which is the best ultra-high-end value equation for you . The OnePlus 13 , mind you, is expected to go up to a massive 6,000mAh cell, quite possibly crushing the battery life of thewhile presumably weighing a bit more and not looking anywhere as "gentle" and sleek as Samsung's next big thing. And that's where your personal preferences will have to come in to decide which is the best ultra-high-end value equation for