Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Here’s what’s new with Galaxy AI

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here’s what’s new with Galaxy AI
The new foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with the latest Galaxy Watch 7 series and the first-ever Galaxy Ring, and yeah, the new Galaxy Buds – Samsung Unpacked 2024 is quite rich in hardware this time around. Yet, it is not all about the latest devices. You guessed it right, AI is once again a major topic.

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade

Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120).
$2240 off (69%) Trade-in
$999 98
$3239 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well.
$420 off (18%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon


Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of AI tools, is back with several new features and capabilities. Samsung has optimized Galaxy AI to work more efficiently not only with foldable phones but also with its new wearable, the Galaxy Ring. You know, new devices bring new opportunities for features. So, let’s dive into what is new with Galaxy AI.

New Galaxy AI features and capabilities


Galaxy AI is expanding beyond smartphones and Samsung integrates it into its wearables, the Galaxy Watch 7 series, and the Galaxy Ring.

Galaxy AI now processes information gathered by Samsung’s wearables to provide relevant data about your sleep patterns, exercises, and more. Using AI algorithms, Galaxy AI provides stats about your wellness through the Samsung Health app. 


But it’s not just about health. Galaxy AI is now optimized for foldable devices. For instance, the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 makes using the Interpreter feature a breeze. With its dual-screen design, Interpreter now includes a conversation mode, allowing both participants to view translations on the main and cover screens for smoother, more natural interactions.

Moreover, Circle to Search is stepping up its game. With a simple press, you can now translate everything on your screen and search for information about it. It also enhances learning by not just providing answers, but explaining why those answers are correct.



The Gemini app is also deeply integrated into the new foldable phones, giving you instant access to information and your own virtual AI assistant whenever you need it. 

Galaxy AI is also getting new features, such as: 

  • New Transcript Feature: Transcribe, translate, and summarize voice recordings directly in Notes.
  • Sketch to Image: Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 takes the S Pen experience to new heights. It generates image suggestions when you sketch or draw directly on photos in the Gallery or Note screen.


The Live Translate feature is getting an update, too, to support more languages and work with third-party apps, making it even more convenient. And if you're concerned about privacy, you'll be glad to know that both the Live Translate and Interpreter features work on-device, so your data stays on your phone. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon

Latest News

Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless