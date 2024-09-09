Apple Intelligence: best tricks to try out – useful, creative, or just fun

iPhone 16

Another new feature you might find helpful, called Visual Intelligence, does what its name suggests – you can use the Camera Control feature (coming later, evidently) to point your iPhone 16 's camera at anything, and get immediate information about what it sees.









Talk to the new Siri, it's night and day

With the arrival of Apple Intelligence, Siri gets a much needed upgrade. The virtual assistant will now be far more conversational and understanding of your natural speech and text prompts, finally able to follow a conversation and comprehend complex requests and questions. Even if you stumble on your words, supposedly.



No need to search for answers to questions online anymore, although it's always a good idea to double-check whatever advice or answer you might get from an AI.



Since this new Siri is also integrated with all the Apple apps, it will now be able to do a whole lot more for you than before within them. Being able to read and write stuff for you, see and understand the context of whatever's on your iPhone, iPad or MacBook's screen, it should – hopefully – be delightfully helpful.



Ask it to find a certain email and summarize it, ask it to find an image (as previously mentioned), or to set alarms for very specific dates or events – it should now handle it.



Again – night and day, compared to what Siri was until now.



Even cooler – this feature works with your videos too! Apple Intelligence can recognize what's happening in your videos, so you can search for stuff within them also (e.g. "me cooking with Becca" / "Becca riding a bike in Italy").Apple Intelligence identifies background objects in your photos, obviously, in order for that previous feature to work, but here's another one – removing stuff.Say you have a cool photo with your partner, and behind you is a nice sunny, refreshingly empty beach. Well, instead of that one person walking in the background, ruining the central focus of the image – you two.It's okay – if your device has Apple Intelligence, you can use the Clean Up tool in the Photos app to mark that person, or any other distracting thing, and they will be removed.Object removal from photos isn't a new thing by any means; Samsung and Google phone users have had it for a while, not to mention there's a free app called Snapseed available on all mobile platforms that also does the same thing… but hey, now it's integrated into the Photos app!