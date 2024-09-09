iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max announced: Larger screens, better cameras, and Apple Intelligence

This story is developing…

Unlike the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are mostly similar to last year's affordable iPhones, the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have plenty of changes on deck, making this one of the most important iPhone launches for Apple in recent years.





Design, display, and the Camera Control

Both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro continue the design language trend kickstarted by last year's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.



Now, the big new thing with the new iPhones is that they get larger displays at the front. Screen size increases are a rarity with Apple's phones, so any such increase is always a landmark event.



Both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro continue the design language trend kickstarted by last year's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. We get a sturdy titanium frame, with a matte glass back, the now standard Dynamic Island display cutout at the front, and the new Action Button, which was introduced last year with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Now, the big new thing with the new iPhones is that they get larger displays at the front. Screen size increases are a rarity with Apple's phones, so any such increase is always a landmark event.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch display, up from the 6.7 inches, while the smaller iPhone 16 Pro gets a 6.3-inch display, an improvement from the 6.1-inch display of before. We can thank the new super-thin bezels for that real estate increase.





iPhone 16 Pro Max is just 3.1mm higher than the iPhone 15 Pro Max while being merely 0.88m wider, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro has gotten some 3mm taller than the iPhone 15 Pro and 0.85mm wider. Both new iPhones are 8.25mm thick and weigh a few grams more than before.



Another novelty is the Camera Control Button, which debuts on the iPhone 16 line. This one is positioned on the right side of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro 's frame, just a few inches below the power button.



In fact, you can do the following with the Camera Control button: opening the camera or another specified app, adjusting focus, taking a photo, recording a video, adjusting zoom, and exposure adjustment.



Back to the displays, there are few changes aside from the rather important size bump. Both phones employ Liquid Retina XDR OLED displays with ProMotion technology, allowing for a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.



At the same time, Apple has achieved this display increase without dramatically increasing the overall dimensions of either phone. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is just 3.1mm higher than the iPhone 15 Pro Max while being merely 0.88m wider, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro has gotten some 3mm taller than the iPhone 15 Pro and 0.85mm wider. Both new iPhones are 8.25mm thick and weigh a few grams more than before.

Another novelty is the Camera Control Button, which debuts on the iPhone 16 line. This one is positioned on the right side of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro's frame, just a few inches below the power button.

As you might infer from the name, this new component acts as a multi-functional shutter button, allowing you to quickly focus and take a photo or video, as well as zoom in and out by swiping the Camera Control button left or right.

In fact, you can do the following with the Camera Control button: opening the camera or another specified app, adjusting focus, taking a photo, recording a video, adjusting zoom, and exposure adjustment.

Back to the displays, there are few changes aside from the rather important size bump. Both phones employ Liquid Retina XDR OLED displays with ProMotion technology, allowing for a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

At the bottom, both devices get USB Type-C ports, not that we expected any different. We also get the usual IP68 water- and dust-resistance.





Camera Improvements

The iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro have the same camera setups, with a 48MP wide camera running the show. Both phones score a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, a serious upgrade over the 12MP ultrawide used on all previous iPhones.



On the telephoto front, both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro have the same 5X telephoto tetraprism cameras. This finally puts the kibosh on the shorter 3X telephoto that graced the previous iPhones, and helps the two new iPhones achieve a camera feature parity.



Performance and Apple Intelligence

Both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro are powered by the all-new Apple A18 Pro chipset. It’s Apple’s second-gen 3nm chip following last year’s A17 Pro, and is built on TSMC's second-gen 3nm manufacturing process.



The A18 Pro chip inherits the usual configuration with Apple's chips, scoring a hexacore CPU with dual performance and quad efficiency cores, as well as a hexacore GPU, and finally, an improved 16-core Neural Engine to allow for even faster on-device Apple Intelligence processing, as well as 17% more memory bandwidth for Apple Intelligence. In fact, the latter runs 50% faster on the A18 Pro than the A17 Pro.





The chip itself is 15% faster but 20% more efficient than the A17 Pro, but also moves past the raw numbers and enables other goodies, like faster USB 3 speeds, new video encoder with two times faster video processing, and so much more.









Apple Intelligence brings a ton of new features, such as Writing Tools, notifications and email summary, a Clean Up tool for removing undesirable objects from your photos, intelligent image search in Photos, a digital image creation tool, generative emoji dubbed Genmoji, a visually redesigned Siri, and more. And then, there is Open AI's ChatGPT seamlessly integrated into Siri and Writing Tools for a supercharged AI experience.



Apple Intelligence brings a ton of new features, such as Writing Tools, notifications and email summary, a Clean Up tool for removing undesirable objects from your photos, intelligent image search in Photos, a digital image creation tool, generative emoji dubbed Genmoji, a visually redesigned Siri, and more. And then, there is Open AI's ChatGPT seamlessly integrated into Siri and Writing Tools for a supercharged AI experience.

A nifty selection of features, but probably not something that you can't live without. When it comes to Apple Intelligence, it will be available as soon as iOS 18.1 arrives, though some features will be delayed later, like the revamped and much more capable Siri assistant, which is coming sometime in early 2025.










