Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra renders show Samsung's iPhonified flagship
Ace leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by @OnLeaks on X has shared Galaxy S25 Ultra renders, setting the expectations for what's to come.
The key change is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's corners are slightly rounded, a welcome departure from the Galaxy S24 Ultra's sharp and piercing corners.
Android Headlines, which published @OnLeaks' renders, also writes that the phone will weigh 219 grams, which would make it lighter than the 232 grams Galaxy S24 Ultra. The outlet claims that this will be the result of a smaller footprint, with the phone rumored to measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. Despite the smaller dimensions, the phone is rumored to have the same 6.8-inch screen as its predecessor.
Lastly, the renders suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the same camera rings as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but Ice claims that they got this detail wrong as well and and that the real design of the camera array is not yet known.
To sum up, what seems confirmed at this point is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will ditch both its predecessor's angular corners and and curved sides but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's design will be totally iPhonified.
The renders also show the phone as having completely flat sides, a detail that has been disputed by tipster Ice Universe, who has been reporting that the side rails will have an asymmetrical design. This means that the middle frame will neither be completely straight nor visibly rounded.
Leaker Ice Universe has disputed some details of the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra renders
This suggests that the phone will have smaller bezels but this, again, may have been not been accurately depicted in the renders.
That said, @OnLeaks has a near spotless track record and has so far not responded to Ice's claims, so we should not entirely rule out the possibility of the Galaxy S25 Ultra having smooth sides. After all, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus also have flat sides and Samsung might have decided to expand the design across the entire lineup.
