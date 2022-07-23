Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge









Apple is seemingly working on a periscope telephoto camera that will enable zooming capabilities up to 6x, but that unit will likely be introduced next year with the iPhone 15 Pro . The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, will allegedly continue offering 3x optical zoom and possibly 15x digital zoom.





This has been further confirmed by well-known leaker Digital Chat Station , who has shared images that depict the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max's, and the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera setups.









The regular models will feature a dual camera setup and are not expected to get the new 48MP sensor. The Pros don't seem to have a rectangular unit, which is what sets a periscope unit apart from a normal telephoto lens.





For reference, the S22 Ultra has a 10x periscope unit that is capable of 100x digital zoom. It's so good (from a technical viewpoint) that it lets you view stuff that you otherwise may have not been able to see, such as two strangers getting married









Of course, there is more to a smartphone camera than its zooming capabilities, and at the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preferences.



