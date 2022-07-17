Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?

A huge selling point on most premium flagships

Yes... Like pretty much everything in life, long-range periscope zoom cameras on phones can also have a downside. In that case, we're talking about the sheer ability to… spy on people. Just when you thought Siri and Alexa were the real enemy...



Before I go any further, let me show you a few camera samples taken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra at 10-100x zoom. They are courtesy of tech enthusiast and leakster







This somewhat invasive Twitter thread is titled "Wish them happiness!" and before you go ahead and (rightfully) label this as creepy, let me say that I highly doubt the photographer's intentions were evil. He's clearly a tech geek who really likes his smartphone zoom. I know that because I can relate to it (although I don't tend to take unwanted wedding photos).



Anyway, regardless of the intentions behind this particular set of photos, we can't ignore the fact that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's zoom capabilities can be creepy good . The fact that this specific example isn't an offence, doesn't mean that the next one won't be…







Long-range zoom on phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ban, limit, regulate?



I want to make something clear - I love my Google Pixel 6 Pro's periscope zoom camera (not romantically). But I guess it's my citizenship behavior that kicks in and makes me write a story that appears to put my favorite phone camera on the spot...



Those of you who remember "The Huawei ban" in detail might also recall that there were a bunch of conspiracy theories around the reason why Huawei was banned from doing business with American companies (which led to the company's downfall in western markets).



One of them suggested that "the real reason America banned Huawei was because of its 'insane' 50x super spy lens". The



Of course, that's absolutely not the case, because the Galaxy S22 Ultra is now about 3x more capable than the P30 Pro when it comes to zoom (thanks to new hardware and computational photography) and it's definitely for sale in the US!



In the end: "I want my periscope zoom camera, but I don't want to be spied on"



Despite some conspiracy theories and cameras that could accidentally see through clothes, governments around the world don't appear to have interfered in the smartphone camera business, and that's probably a good thing. Any phone-maker will tell you that government regulations hold innovation back. Ask Tim Cook & Co, who might be forced to abandon their beloved Lightning port in favor of USB-C because "Europe said so".



Anyway, I guess it all boils down to your own perception of what's acceptable and what's not. I know for a fact that some "regular people" will find the photos in this article terrifying. I've met people at a hostel in the Canary Islands who used feature phones so "their country can't spy on them". And no, they weren't from North Korea or China, but from a progressive country in the north of Europe. For the record, they also smoked marijuana (not during this very conversation).



In case you identify with them, there are feature phones with zero cameras that you can buy! And in case you're at the other end of the spectrum, then you think "periscope zoom cameras are awesome" and you'd throw a tantrum if someone was to take them away...



