 Apple in talks with suppliers, huge improvements to iPhone 14 selfie camera rumored - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple in talks with suppliers, huge improvements to iPhone 14 selfie camera rumored

Apple
Apple in talks with suppliers, huge improvements to iPhone 14 selfie camera rumored
A few months ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that the iPhone 14 would probably have a better front-facing camera. Now, a new report from the same analyst provides more insight on which companies will manufacture the iPhone 14's new front snapper.

As Ming-Chi Kuo shared in a blog post, Sony will supply the camera sensors for the new iPhone, and Genius and Largan will provide the lenses. Alps and Luxshare will supply the new focus module, and for the front-facing camera module, Apple will use Cowell and the South Korean company LG Innotek.

This will be the first time for the South Korean company to take part in the production of the iPhone's front snapper. Previously, LG Innotek only supplied Cupertino with rear-facing cameras, but after reportedly being unhappy with the quality of parts from its usual Chinese camera suppliers, Apple decided to use the South Korean company for the front-facing shooter as well.

As for what we can expect from the iPhone 14's selfie camera, rumors say it will be the biggest upgrade for the iPhone's front-facing snapper in years.

It will probably have autofocus, which should result in improved video and photo quality. Furthermore, the front camera on the Phone 14 will have a larger f/1.9 aperture rather than the f/2.2 aperture used in iPhones since iPhone 11.

For those of us who are not camera gurus, the aperture is the opening that controls the amount of light that comes through the lens, and a smaller f-number means a bigger diameter and more light reaching the sensor. A smaller aperture means that the Phone 14's front camera will let more light through, improving low-light performance, and giving us a slightly shallow depth of field to achieve natural bokeh, if using Portrait Mode is not your thing.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New images appear to confirm Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell's big battery boost
New images appear to confirm Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell's big battery boost
Best Pixel 6a cases
Best Pixel 6a cases
Apple Pay later will reportedly have a $1,000 limit and require your Apple ID to prevent fraud
Apple Pay later will reportedly have a $1,000 limit and require your Apple ID to prevent fraud
The top of the Nothing Phone (1) appears alongside two curious parrots in a new teaser
The top of the Nothing Phone (1) appears alongside two curious parrots in a new teaser
Leaker says Galaxy Watch 5 could be the "ugliest" smartwatch of the year
Leaker says Galaxy Watch 5 could be the "ugliest" smartwatch of the year
Google and Apple called "effective duopoly" in mobile tech market; UK watchdog to launch market investigation
Google and Apple called "effective duopoly" in mobile tech market; UK watchdog to launch market investigation

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless