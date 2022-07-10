Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly

With the price of everything from fuel to groceries going up, it won't surprise anyone if Apple increases the price of the 2022 iPhones and per one analyst, the iPhone 14 range is going to be costlier than the iPhone 13.





The iPhone 13 family consists of the 5.4 inches iPhone 13 mini which starts at $699, the 6.1 inches iPhone 13 which begins at $799, the 6.1 inches iPhone 13 Pro, the entry-level variant of which costs $999, and the 6.7 inches iPhone 13 Pro Max, which retails for $1,099.





This year's lineup could look a lot different. For starters, the mini will apparently be replaced by the 6.7 inches iPhone 14 Max. There will also be greater differentiation between the standard models, also lovingly known as poor people's models, and the Pros.





Rumors have it that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. Reports indicate that chip-making has become a costly business and some Apple suppliers are planning to pass on that cost to the Cupertino giant.





According to an earlier report, that could be the reason why Apple has reserved the new chip for the Pros as this way the company will be able to bear the price increase without pushing it on to buyers.





New intel suggests prospective iPhone 14 buyers should brace for a price increase anyway.





The Sun Talking to British outlet, Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives said that "a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14."





Echoing industry sentiments, Ives said that prices have been rising across the supply chain and Apple may pass the costs to consumers.





Apple may still decide against it though. With the mini out of the picture, the starting price of the range will increase by default to $799. Slapping another $100 on top would take the price to $899, which could hinder the chances of the iPhone 14 becoming the best phone of 2022 , given the vanilla options from the likes of Google and Samsung are much more affordable.





CCS Insight's Ben Wood believes that although the increasing production and component costs may necessitate a price increase, Apple may still not go forward with it because of the increasing cost of living.









Alternatively, Apple may keep the price of the iPhone 14 the same and only raise the prices of the Pros. One rumor has already said that the iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,099 and the Pro Max will go for $1,199.





Consumers will probably not be willing to pay higher prices for the standard models anyway, given that they will likely retain the design and rear cameras of their predecessors. The only significant improvement that is expected is that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max could get an improved selfie camera and satellite messaging capabilities.





The Pros, on the other hand, are rumored to get a new 48MP rear camera as well as a new front design, on top of the aforementioned new SoC.



