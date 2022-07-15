Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic points to a thicker and wider phone than 13 Pro Max
5
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max might be a little wider than earlier leaks had suggested.
Leaker ShrimpApplePro has shared a paper schematic (via AppleInsider) which shows the design and measurements of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The tipster found it on the Chinese platform Baidu.
The schematic is in line with previously leaked schematics and dummy unit images, except for one thing. Previous leaks had suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro Max would be 77.58mm wide, whereas this diagram says it will be 78.78mm wide. This would make the phone a little wider than the iPhone 13 Pro Max which has a width of 78.1mm.
Another design aspect that will likely change is the depth of the phone. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is 7.65mm thick if you exclude the camera bump. Its successor will apparently be 7.85mm thick. With the camera island, it will have a depth of 12.02mm. This aligns with an earlier report that had said that the camera bulge would increase in thickness from 3.60mm to 4.18mm.
While that may not look good aesthetically, what may make it more bearable is that Apple apparently had to increase the dimensions of the bump to accommodate the new higher-resolution 48MP camera which can help the iPhone 14 Pro Max become the best camera smartphone of the year.
The height of the phone will barely change when compared to the outgoing model (160.71mm for the iPhone 14 Pro Max vs 160.8mm for the iPhone 13 Pro Max).
Also depicted in the image are the phone's pill-shaped and hole cutouts which will replace the notch. Per earlier reports, the phone is also likely to have slimmer bezels.
The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro is also expected to have a similar design. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, will stick with the notch and will likely also not get a new main camera sensor.
All phones in the lineup are rumored to get an improved selfie camera though as well as a satellite connectivity feature.
Reports also say that only the premium models will get the rumored A16 Bionic chip. These changes could result in a higher price but Apple doesn't seem to think that this will affect sales.
Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 range on September 13th. The phones will share the stage with three Apple watch models, including the Series 8.
