Alleged iPhone 13 mini front and back tips cue new camera and smaller notch indeed
While there are a lot of fake renders and wishful thinking circulating on Weibo at any given moment, these CADs line up with the altered rear camera placement that we saw on the iPhone 13 renders. The main and ultrawide cameras seem to have slightly enlarged lenses compared to what's on their predecessors, and thus may have warranted the new diagonal placement to fit.
As for the iPhone 13 mini's front, alleged display protectors indicate there might indeed be a slightly narrower notch at the top, which jibes in with previous rumors about the incredible shrinking cutout, all the way to the iPhone 15 when Face ID will reportedly go under the display, and we will be done with this design abomination for good.
That's not the first time an alleged iPhone 13 series front with narrower notch leaks out, too, so where there is smoke, there might be fire indeed.
iPhone 13 series mobile phone film samples. pic.twitter.com/kkpC6LPDhR— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) April 14, 2021
