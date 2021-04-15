Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple Display

Alleged iPhone 13 mini front and back tips cue new camera and smaller notch indeed

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 15, 2021, 7:07 AM
Alleged iPhone 13 mini front and back tips cue new camera and smaller notch indeed
After we got a glimpse of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the vast prairies of Chinese social media Weibo spat out the CAD renders of the tiniest sibling in the 2021 iPhone series - the iPhone 13 mini.

While there are a lot of fake renders and wishful thinking circulating on Weibo at any given moment, these CADs line up with the altered rear camera placement that we saw on the iPhone 13 renders. The main and ultrawide cameras seem to have slightly enlarged lenses compared to what's on their predecessors, and thus may have warranted the new diagonal placement to fit.

If you remember, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is rumored to have a larger main camera sensor than the rest of the 2021 iPhone gang, just like the 12 Pro Max did before it. What's currently in the 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, has been tipped to end up as main camera in the iPhone 13 mini, 13, and 13 Pro, which might explain why Apple needed more space for the bigger sensor/lens combo, hence the diagonal placement on the leaked CAD renders.


If this leak holds water in the end, there will be other, more subtle changes around the iPhone 13 mini as well. The length of the phone may have been slightly shortened which would explain why the larger camera island is tucked even further towards the frame, while the thickness is seemingly increased by a tad. Hopefully that will mean battery pack improvements but we are not holding our breath for that.

As for the iPhone 13 mini's front, alleged display protectors indicate there might indeed be a slightly narrower notch at the top, which jibes in with previous rumors about the incredible shrinking cutout, all the way to the iPhone 15 when Face ID will reportedly go under the display, and we will be done with this design abomination for good. 

That's not the first time an alleged iPhone 13 series front with narrower notch leaks out, too, so where there is smoke, there might be fire indeed.

Related phones

iPhone 13 mini
Apple iPhone 13 mini View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot
Popular stories
Do you really need a 5G phone right now?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13/Pro 5G renders show off smaller notch, updated cameras
Popular stories
Sony debuts the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III - first phones with variable telephoto lenses

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless