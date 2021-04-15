Alleged iPhone 13 mini front and back tips cue new camera and smaller notch indeed





While there are a lot of fake renders and wishful thinking circulating on Weibo at any given moment, these CADs line up with the altered rear camera placement that we saw on the iPhone 13 renders. The main and ultrawide cameras seem to have slightly enlarged lenses compared to what's on their predecessors, and thus may have warranted the new diagonal placement to fit.













If this leak holds water in the end, there will be other, more subtle changes around the iPhone 13 mini as well. The length of the phone may have been slightly shortened which would explain why the larger camera island is tucked even further towards the frame, while the thickness is seemingly increased by a tad. Hopefully that will mean battery pack improvements but we are not holding our breath for that.







