Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch

This is the iPhone 13's smaller notch, allegedly

iRepair

In-screen Touch ID, ProMotion 120Hz displays, and more

Apple has made no changes to the notch since it was first introduced on the iPhone X in 2017, despite releasing three more iPhone generations. But with the iPhone 13 5G series, that could be about to change.has obtained photos of alleged iPhone 13 glass panels from Greek device repair provider. The panels come in the current sizes — 5.4 -inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches — and show off an updated notch design.Apple appears to have moved the in-ear speaker to the edge of the stainless steel/aluminum frame to free up space inside the notch. That, in turn, has been used to create a more compact Face ID layout, resulting in a reduction to the notch’s width but not height.Whether or not Apple ends up using this updated notch design on the final iPhone 13 5G models will remain to be seen, but today's leak is simply the latest in a line of reports that claim Apple is planning a smaller notch for its 2021 iPhone lineup.Even analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an extremely accurate track record, believes Apple is readying some form of an updated notch design for its next-generation iPhones, set to launch in September Long-term, this new notch could just be a small stepping-stone for Apple. Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed earlier this year that some 2022 iPhones would use a punch-hole display , like rival Samsung.Aside from the smaller notch, Apple’s iPhone 13 5G series is rumored to offer in-display Touch ID , upgraded cameras, larger batteries, and the upcoming A15 Bionic chipset. The Pro models could benefit from 120Hz ProMotion displays too.