iOS Apple 5G

Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 23, 2021, 12:41 PM
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch
Apple has made no changes to the notch since it was first introduced on the iPhone X in 2017, despite releasing three more iPhone generations. But with the iPhone 13 5G series, that could be about to change.

This is the iPhone 13's smaller notch, allegedly


MacRumors has obtained photos of alleged iPhone 13 glass panels from Greek device repair provider iRepair. The panels come in the current sizes — 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches — and show off an updated notch design.

Apple appears to have moved the in-ear speaker to the edge of the stainless steel/aluminum frame to free up space inside the notch. That, in turn, has been used to create a more compact Face ID layout, resulting in a reduction to the notch’s width but not height.

Whether or not Apple ends up using this updated notch design on the final iPhone 13 5G models will remain to be seen, but today's leak is simply the latest in a line of reports that claim Apple is planning a smaller notch for its 2021 iPhone lineup.

Even analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an extremely accurate track record, believes Apple is readying some form of an updated notch design for its next-generation iPhones, set to launch in September.

Long-term, this new notch could just be a small stepping-stone for Apple. Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed earlier this year that some 2022 iPhones would use a punch-hole display, like rival Samsung.

In-screen Touch ID, ProMotion 120Hz displays, and more


Aside from the smaller notch, Apple’s iPhone 13 5G series is rumored to offer in-display Touch ID, upgraded cameras, larger batteries, and the upcoming A15 Bionic chipset. The Pro models could benefit from 120Hz ProMotion displays too.

Related phones

iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 mini
Apple iPhone 13 mini View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

