Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch
This is the iPhone 13's smaller notch, allegedly
MacRumors has obtained photos of alleged iPhone 13 glass panels from Greek device repair provider iRepair. The panels come in the current sizes — 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches — and show off an updated notch design.
Whether or not Apple ends up using this updated notch design on the final iPhone 13 5G models will remain to be seen, but today's leak is simply the latest in a line of reports that claim Apple is planning a smaller notch for its 2021 iPhone lineup.
Long-term, this new notch could just be a small stepping-stone for Apple. Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed earlier this year that some 2022 iPhones would use a punch-hole display, like rival Samsung.
In-screen Touch ID, ProMotion 120Hz displays, and more
Aside from the smaller notch, Apple’s iPhone 13 5G series is rumored to offer in-display Touch ID, upgraded cameras, larger batteries, and the upcoming A15 Bionic chipset. The Pro models could benefit from 120Hz ProMotion displays too.
