iPhone 15 might finally drop the notch and use an under-display Face ID sensor
The iPhone notch is currently used to hold key elements like the phone's earpiece, a microphone and most notably – a TrueDepth sensor, which is used for Face ID unlocking. This impressive little sensor captures face data including depth, by projecting and analyzing 30,000 invisible dots over the user's face, Apple says.
The iPhone 15 may not need a notch anymore
And while the technology isn't quite ready for the TrueDepth sensor to be made "invisible" this year with the iPhone 13, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now says that an under-display Face ID iPhone sensor will become a reality by the year 2023, potentially putting an end for the need of a notch.
In any case, the iPhone notch was just born out of necessity and it's not hard to imagine that it will not be around forever. We've already seen manufacturers implement "hidden" under-display front cameras with varying success and we even took a close look at the world's first under-display phone camera early this year.
If by 2023 under-display technology matures enough, we might finally be able to enjoy a full-display iPhone and say goodbye to the iconic notch.