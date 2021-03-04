Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets

Apple rumored to release first OLED iPad models in 2022

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 04, 2021, 12:08 PM
Apple rumored to release first OLED iPad models in 2022
After more than a decade of releasing LCD tablets, this year Apple is widely expected to start transitioning the iPad line over to mini-LED displays, beginning with the iPad Pro (2021) series.

The more advanced panels offer higher levels of contrast and brightness without massively increasing costs, but a new report suggests that mini-LED tech might just be a stepping stone toward OLED, at least in the eyes of Apple.

The first OLED iPad could arrive in 2022


Supply chain sources speaking to Taiwanese publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors) have revealed that Apple is planning to release at least one OLED-equipped iPad model in 2022.

The information corroborates a previous research note dated December by analysts at Barclays, who confirmed that there were no plans for an OLED iPad in 2021 and that such a device wouldn’t arrive until 2022 at the earliest.

Apple’s first OLED iPad is set to be accompanied by an OLED MacBook, but no further details are available at this stage. Nevertheless, some educated guesses can be made based on Apple’s past product launches.

OLED panels offer even better contrast and brightness levels, but they’re also much more expensive. It would make sense for Apple to initially offset the additional costs by releasing a high-end product, perhaps an upgraded iPad Pro series.

The 2021 iPad Pro series could debut as soon as this month, so the first eligible models for OLED are likely on schedule for a release in either September or October 2022.

The switch over to OLED could also coincide with the first big iPad Pro redesign since late 2018. Apple was originally expected to introduce an updated design language when it switched to mini-LED, but leaked CAD-based renders suggest that isn’t happening.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung sets a new 5G download speed record, 5Gbps+ with Galaxy S20+
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless