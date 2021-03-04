Apple rumored to release first OLED iPad models in 2022
The more advanced panels offer higher levels of contrast and brightness without massively increasing costs, but a new report suggests that mini-LED tech might just be a stepping stone toward OLED, at least in the eyes of Apple.
The first OLED iPad could arrive in 2022
Supply chain sources speaking to Taiwanese publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors) have revealed that Apple is planning to release at least one OLED-equipped iPad model in 2022.
Apple’s first OLED iPad is set to be accompanied by an OLED MacBook, but no further details are available at this stage. Nevertheless, some educated guesses can be made based on Apple’s past product launches.
OLED panels offer even better contrast and brightness levels, but they’re also much more expensive. It would make sense for Apple to initially offset the additional costs by releasing a high-end product, perhaps an upgraded iPad Pro series.
The switch over to OLED could also coincide with the first big iPad Pro redesign since late 2018. Apple was originally expected to introduce an updated design language when it switched to mini-LED, but leaked CAD-based renders suggest that isn’t happening.