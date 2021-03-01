Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022

The next iPhone SE could launch in early 2022 with 5G support





Whether these added features will lead to a price bump is unclear, but the affordable device should boost 5G adoption regardless. No update was provided on the rumored iPhone SE Plus. The iPhone 14 series is scheduled to debut in September 2022, unless there are delays. But before that, Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will announce another important smartphone.A third-generation iPhone SE is reportedly on track for an early 2022 launch (via MacRumors ), around two years after the current version was released. The phone will retain the existing design, which means there’ll be a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button.But in an attempt to entice customers, the third-gen iPhone SE is predicted to offer 5G network support and an upgraded processor, likely the A14 Bionic or next-gen A15 Bionic.Whether these added features will lead to a price bump is unclear, but the affordable device should boost 5G adoption regardless. No update was provided on the rumored iPhone SE Plus.

Speaking of which, Apple is reportedly planning an upgrade for its 2022 lineup that’ll see the introduction of autofocus support. Apple’s new punch-hole displays are intended for the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro models, although if production yields are good enough the brand may choose to use the design on all iPhone 14 models.