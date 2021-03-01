Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple

Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 01, 2021, 10:57 AM
Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022

The iPhone has used a notch since late 2017 and Apple has so far ignored calls from customers for it to be ditched. But come 2022, the controversial design feature could be replaced with something more subtle.

The iPhone 14 Pro could feature a Samsung-like punch-hole design


Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed in his latest note to investors (via MacRumors) that Apple intends to abandon the notch and switch to a “punch-hole display design” on at least some 2022 iPhone models.

The resulting design should be similar to what Samsung has offered on its flagship Galaxy smartphones since 2020, so Apple’s next iPhone design certainly won’t be anything revolutionary.

What the move means for Face ID is unclear, but it could receive an upgrade that introduces in-screen technology, therefore removing the need for cut-outs on the display. The aforementioned punch-hole might be reserved for the selfie camera. 

Speaking of which, Apple is reportedly planning an upgrade for its 2022 lineup that’ll see the introduction of autofocus support. Apple’s new punch-hole displays are intended for the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro models, although if production yields are good enough the brand may choose to use the design on all iPhone 14 models.

The next iPhone SE could launch in early 2022 with 5G support


The iPhone 14 series is scheduled to debut in September 2022, unless there are delays. But before that, Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will announce another important smartphone.

A third-generation iPhone SE is reportedly on track for an early 2022 launch (via MacRumors), around two years after the current version was released. The phone will retain the existing design, which means there’ll be a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button.

But in an attempt to entice customers, the third-gen iPhone SE is predicted to offer 5G network support and an upgraded processor, likely the A14 Bionic or next-gen A15 Bionic.

Whether these added features will lead to a price bump is unclear, but the affordable device should boost 5G adoption regardless. No update was provided on the rumored iPhone SE Plus. 

Featured stories

Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
Xiaomi, not Apple or Samsung, ate up Huawei's European market share last year
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless