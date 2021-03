A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13 5G set to enter production in May

Apple's A15 Bionic will be based on the 5nm process

A report last week detailed some of the planned iPhone 13 upgrades and changes, including an improved Portrait Mode and a matte black finish. No mention was made of the upcoming A15 Bionic chipset, but it looks like production is right around the corner.is reporting that Apple’s A15 Bionic chip will enter production in May. It’s being built by long-time partner TSMC on an enhanced version of its 5-nanometer production process, which was used on the current-gen A14 Bionic.In addition to the entire iPhone 13 5G series , Apple is likely to fits its rumored mini-LED iPad Air (2021) with the A15 Bionic too. The current model, released in October 2020, uses the iPhone 12’s chip.Today’s news about the A15 Bionic coincides with a report by leaker KANG , who says Apple has now finalized the design of the iPhone 13 series. Rumor has it that the next iPhones will offer an iPhone 12 -like design complete with a smaller notch A 120Hz ProMotion display is expected to grace both iPhone 13 Pro models, bringing them in line with what’s available in the Android world, and there have even been rumors about a port-less model, although that seems unlikely now.Apple is also planning more advanced chipsets that are built on even smaller manufacturing processes. Specifically, sources speaking to DigiTimes claim the company is preparing new M-series chips built on the 4-nanometer process for upcoming Mac products.That’s in addition to next year’s A16 Bionic chipset, expected to use TSMC’s advanced 3-nanometer production process. Presumably, the A16 Bionic will be used inside the 2022 iPhone 14 series.