A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13 5G set to enter production in May
Apple's A15 Bionic will be based on the 5nm process
DigiTimes is reporting that Apple’s A15 Bionic chip will enter production in May. It’s being built by long-time partner TSMC on an enhanced version of its 5-nanometer production process, which was used on the current-gen A14 Bionic.
Today’s news about the A15 Bionic coincides with a report by leaker KANG, who says Apple has now finalized the design of the iPhone 13 series. Rumor has it that the next iPhones will offer an iPhone 12-like design complete with a smaller notch.
A 120Hz ProMotion display is expected to grace both iPhone 13 Pro models, bringing them in line with what’s available in the Android world, and there have even been rumors about a port-less model, although that seems unlikely now.
Apple is also working on 4nm and 3nm chips
Apple is also planning more advanced chipsets that are built on even smaller manufacturing processes. Specifically, sources speaking to DigiTimes claim the company is preparing new M-series chips built on the 4-nanometer process for upcoming Mac products.
