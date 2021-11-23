Apple's iPhone 12 mini drops to an irresistible price for Black Friday with no trade-in needed

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Somewhat surprisingly, Apple has yet to give up on the diminutive 5G-enabled powerhouse, keeping it around and marking it down to an even more affordable $599 and up after the September 2021 commercial debut of the iPhone 13 mini





Of course, due to its relatively low mainstream popularity, the Apple A14 Bionic-powered handset was also the hero of numerous great carrier deals in the months leading up to the iPhone 13 series launch, and now you can add another doozy to that already extensive list.





While Walmart can't currently go quite as low as Verizon or T-Mobile , charging $299 for an iPhone 12 mini unit with 64 gigs of internal storage space, there are very few strings attached to this hot new holiday promotion.





In fact, you only have to meet one special requirement, although we're pretty sure some of you bargain hunters out there will still see that as a major deal breaker. Namely, you need to be okay with using your new device on Straight Talk, which is a TracFone Wireless-owned prepaid carrier operating on a robust combination of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's airwaves.





Unfortunately, you'll have to stay on Straight Talk for at least 12 months if you do decide to claim this early Black Friday 2021 offer, but on the bright side, there are no device trade-ins, number port-ins, or any other conditions involved.





Speed might be of essence, however, and no, we're not talking about 5G connectivity. While the killer new deal should theoretically last at least until... the actual Black Friday "holiday" on November 26, two color options are already out of stock at the time of this writing, leaving you with black, blue, and green hues available.





Naturally, those three flavors could vanish at any moment as well, so you probably need to hurry. If you want to get a powerful, compact, and arguably good-looking smartphone with a fairly versatile dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, state-of-the-art Face ID technology, and super-high-res Retina XDR OLED display in tow at only 300 bucks, which you should definitely consider at the very least.





