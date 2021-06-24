$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro goes down to $0 in amazing new deal requiring no trade-in

By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 24, 2021, 3:35 PM
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro goes down to $0 in amazing new deal requiring no trade-in
It's Thursday, and bargain-hunting Verizon customers may already know exactly what that means. That's right, the largest mobile network operator in the US has kicked off another batch of amazing online-only weekend deals, and believe it or not, this week's top promotion is even better than what the carrier offered earlier this month for iPhone 11 Pro buyers.

Yes, the late 2019-released 5.8-inch handset is currently available at an even lower price than $240. In fact, the Apple A13 Bionic powerhouse is cheaper than ever before, with Big Red literally unable to go any lower than this.

To get Apple's iPhone 11 Pro completely free of charge, you'll obviously need to meet a few key requirements, but if you're the least bit familiar with these types of deals, you shouldn't find the special conditions particularly restrictive or inconvenient.

We're simply talking about opening a new line of wireless service (either on an entirely new or an existing Verizon account) and opting for an "eligible" Unlimited plan, with no device trade-in or number port-in involved and not even a monthly installment plan required to qualify for a grand total of $999.99 in monthly bill credits.

That absolutely ginormous discount applies to both the 64 and 256GB storage variants of this relatively compact bad boy with a beautiful OLED display and an excellent triple rear-facing camera system in tow, mind you, which means digital hoarders will still need to pay $150 for the latter.

By no means the all-around best phone money can buy after last year's 5G-enabled iPhone 12 family launch, the 4G LTE-only iPhone 11 Pro is arguably better in a lot of ways than many of today's best budget 5G phones, not to mention the best sub-$400 phones out there.

Don't forget that you only have until Sunday, June 27 to claim your free iPhone 11 Pro... unless this thing ends up following the example of its non-Pro sibling, which has been on sale for $0 and up at Verizon for a good three weeks now.

iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.4

User Score:

9.2
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

