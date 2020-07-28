Best iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max cases

Best iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max leather cases





If you're traversing the business world, you can't just pull out an iPhone 11 Pro with a random silicone case on it. Your phone needs proper attire as much as you do, and these leather cases will send the right message.





Apple Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





Of course, we have to start with Apple's own leader cases. They're made from high-quality European leather, come in 6 color variants and have a subtle Apple logo on the back. As straightforward as it gets.





Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





Mujjo's cases are similarly plain and premium-looking but instead of the Apple logo on the back, you get the Mujjo one. That has its advantages and disadvantages, so it's mostly up to your personal preference. With Mujjo, you also get slightly different color choices for your leather iPhone 11 Pro case.





LOHASIC Slim Business Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





The LOHASIC cases incorporate the leather within a hard frame that covers all of the phone's edges, in other words, the areas where you'll see the most wear otherwise. This ensures the case will look like new for longer and gives your iPhone 11 Pro some extra protection.





Best iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max rugged cases





Rugged cases provide the ultimate protection for your iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have to be bulky and ugly.





Spigen Tough Armor Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





Spigen's Tough Armor case uses a combination of materials that absorb impact forces in case your iPhone 11 Pro decides to have a close encounter with the ground. The phone's buttons are covered as well and there's even a kick-stand to prop it up while watching videos.



UAG Pathfinder Feather-Light Rugged Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





This Urban Armor Gear case is not subtle but for the right type of iPhone users, it's perfect. It gives your iPhone 11 Pro a rigid outer shell and sends the message that you always have adventures on your mind (or that you're just really clumsy). It comes in a variety of colors so you can stand out even among your thrill-seeking friends.





Ringke Fusion X Design Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





The Ringke rugged case design is not as aggressive but still has the action-ready aesthetic and extra protection for those inevitable altercations between a rock and your iPhone 11 Pro. Don't worry, in most cases, your phone will come out unscathed.





RhinoShield SolidSuit Protective Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





The RhinoShield rugged case design isn't in your face like the couple of cases above but it will keep your phone from breaking just as well. It comes in a variety of colors and cool-looking patterns on the back that give it a bit more character.





Best iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max stylish cases





Elegant, stylish, inconspicuous, these are the cases that are somewhat boring but look well enough to be a worthy companion for your $1,000+ iPhone 11 Pro. They won't say much about your personality besides the fact that you were willing to look further than Apple.com for your iPhone case.





Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





Spigen is back, this time with its famous Liquid Air case. A very clean yet pleasing to hold and look at case, the Liquid Air iPhone 11 Pro case has a nice pattern on the back that makes it recognizable without the need for brand logos that only get in the way.





Caseology Parallax Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





Caseology's Parallax cases are a great choice for any phone and they fit the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max perfectly as well. Simplistic but well-designed, the Parallax case shows you have an eye for style.





Moshi iGlaze Metallic Frame Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





The Moshi iPhone 11 Pro case goes for an elegant brushed-metal look on the back and a glossy frame that fit together quite well. The branding is minimal and classy, not taking away from the image of your expensive device. There are cases that match three of the four iPhone 11 Pro variants, providing a perfect match.





OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max





The OtterBox Symmetry Series cases offer an awesome variety of designs that will give your iPhone 11 Pro a unique look you'll be proud to show off to your friends. The OtterBox cases also offer a high level of protection. You won't regret trusting your iPhone to one of the Symmetry cases.









Best iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max pretty, colorful cases

Time to shake things up with a few cases that will grab people's attention from afar with their extravagant colors and a sense of good mood.

Hepix Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro max

Hepix has a vast collection of clear cases with beautiful floral designs. The soft, pastel colors are really pleasant and go especially well if you match the case with the silver or gold iPhone 11 Pro models.

Case-Mate Karat Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

These Case-Mate cases are a bit more striking but we're sure they have their audience among iPhone users. Some even have pieces of sterling silver in them, now that's something you don't see often!

Sonix Flower Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Unsurprisingly, Sonix also bets predominantly on flowers for its collection of feminine cases. The designs aren't as detailed but they'll still add a gentle aura to your iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, you just need to pick the one that fits you best.

Velvet Caviar Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

The Velvet Caviar cases are going for something more abstract but equally cool-looking. If you like to dress a bit more eccentric and prefer to stand out from the crowd, these iPhone 11 Pro cases will be a great match for you.

Best iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max wallet cases

Unlike most other cases, the wallet cases have a front panel that goes over the display of your phone, giving it extra protection while it's in your pocket or bag. On top of that, you get a few credit-card-sized slots to keep the essentials when going outside.

OtterBox Strada Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

OtterBox makes a second appearance on our list, this time with its premium leather wallet case. It has a couple of slots for cards and a stylish-looking magnetic latch, paired with leather that oozes class.

TORRO Genuine Leather Flip Cover Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Torro's leather cases are another great choice if you want to wrap your iPhone 11 Pro in leather from all sides. The case has a groove that lets you position the phone at an angle that's perfect for media consumption. Card slots are also on board, so you're good to go!

Arae Leather Wallet Cover Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro max

Something less macho and more what a lady would like to carry around. It has plenty of spaces for credit cards and cash and a nice strap you can use to carry the whole thing around. Oh yeah, it can be used as a stand as well.

CASEOWL Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Caseowl offers a more neutral but still nicely decorated wallet case. What's cool about this case is that it consists of two pieces. One where your phone slides in and the other is the wallet part of the case. The two attach to each other by a strong magnet, so if you're at home and don't need the extra bulk, you can use your phone with just the inner part.

Best iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max hobby-themed cases



There are thousands of hobbies on might practice and we won't pretend we can cover all of them with a few cases. But during our search for the best iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cases, there were a few that caught our attention but didn't fit the other categories, so here they are!



