$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Apple's iPhone 11 is now on sale at... $0 with no trade-in or port-in required

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 04, 2021, 1:49 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's iPhone 11 is now on sale at... $0 with no trade-in or port-in required
If you're not interested in any of 2021's best phones, most of which just so happen to support 5G speeds and come free of charge from Verizon right now with an eligible (working or broken) trade-in, the largest wireless service provider stateside thinks it can convince you to buy a 2019-released handset instead.

Of course, the iPhone 11 is not just any 2019 device, and "buy" might be a strong word to use when talking about Big Red's latest online-only deal. That's because the world's top-selling smartphone of 2020 can be yours at absolutely no cost for an undoubtedly limited time, and you don't have to trade anything in to qualify for this massive $600 discount.

Apple iPhone 11

64GB, New Line and Unlimited Plan Required

$600 off (100%)
$0
$599 99
Buy at Verizon

Then again, you do need to meet a few key conditions, including opening a new line of wireless service and opting for an Unlimited plan. There are no number port-ins involved in addition to no device trade-ins, but as usual, your savings will be applied to your account as bill credits whether you go the retail price purchase route or choose to split the aforementioned 600 bucks in 24 monthly payments.

If Verizon's iPhone 11 promotion happens to sound familiar, that's probably because the carrier has offered similar deals on both the 11 Pro and 12 mini in the recent past. Curiously enough, we don't remember seeing this particular 4G LTE-only 6.1-inch model go down from a $599.99 list price to $0 with no trade-in required.

Obviously, the iPhone 11 is objectively inferior to the 5.8-inch 11 Pro from a number of key standpoints, ranging from screen resolution to imaging capabilities and build quality. 

But we know a larger display is extremely important for many people, and when it comes to raw power, you simply can't do better than this thing's Apple A13 Bionic processor... at $0. In case you're wondering, the iPhone 11 Pro is all out of stock on Verizon's official website, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the entire iPhone 12 family are currently available at their regular prices.

We should also point out that the entry-level 64GB storage configuration is the only one on sale at a 100 percent discount, with the 128 and 256GB variants fetching a measly $50 and $150 respectively after $600 markdowns of their own.

Apple iPhone 11 Review
featured
featured
Apple iPhone 11 Review
Oct 03, 2019, 10:51 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11
vs
vs
Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11
Nov 06, 2020, 8:35 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
May 12, 2020, 9:30 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Apple iPhone 11 vs XR vs 8 Plus battery life test, should you upgrade?
Apple iPhone 11 vs XR vs 8 Plus battery life test, should you upgrade?
Oct 21, 2019, 9:19 AM, by Daniel Petrov

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
$599 Special Apple $600 Special Verizon $645 Special Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Update allows you to choose a background theme for Google's iOS widget
by Alan Friedman,  0
Update allows you to choose a background theme for Google's iOS widget
If you like 5G bargains, you'll love this hot new unlocked Nokia 8.3 deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
If you like 5G bargains, you'll love this hot new unlocked Nokia 8.3 deal
-$300
As US smartphone ownership climbs higher, 15% of adults are now mobile-only
by Joshua Swingle,  0
As US smartphone ownership climbs higher, 15% of adults are now mobile-only
Best wireless chargers for your Galaxy S21: Fast and multifunctional
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Best wireless chargers for your Galaxy S21: Fast and multifunctional
Amazon has half a dozen cool Ticwatch smartwatches on sale at big discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has half a dozen cool Ticwatch smartwatches on sale at big discounts
Vertical location data for 911 calls demanded from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile by the FCC
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Vertical location data for 911 calls demanded from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile by the FCC
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless