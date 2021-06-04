Apple's iPhone 11 is now on sale at... $0 with no trade-in or port-in required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, the iPhone 11 is not just any 2019 device, and "buy" might be a strong word to use when talking about Big Red's latest online-only deal. That's because the world's top-selling smartphone of 2020 can be yours at absolutely no cost for an undoubtedly limited time, and you don't have to trade anything in to qualify for this massive $600 discount.





Then again, you do need to meet a few key conditions, including opening a new line of wireless service and opting for an Unlimited plan. There are no number port-ins involved in addition to no device trade-ins, but as usual, your savings will be applied to your account as bill credits whether you go the retail price purchase route or choose to split the aforementioned 600 bucks in 24 monthly payments.









Obviously, the iPhone 11 is objectively inferior to the 5.8-inch 11 Pro from a number of key standpoints, ranging from screen resolution to imaging capabilities and build quality.





But we know a larger display is extremely important for many people, and when it comes to raw power, you simply can't do better than this thing's Apple A13 Bionic processor... at $0. In case you're wondering, the iPhone 11 Pro is all out of stock on Verizon's official website, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the entire iPhone 12 family are currently available at their regular prices.





We should also point out that the entry-level 64GB storage configuration is the only one on sale at a 100 percent discount, with the 128 and 256GB variants fetching a measly $50 and $150 respectively after $600 markdowns of their own.





