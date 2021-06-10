Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are on sale at huge discounts with no trade-in required

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 10, 2021, 2:41 PM
Verizon has made a really nice habit of selling some of the best smartphones money can buy at literally unbeatable prices from time to time with very few strings attached, but while that's technically not true for the carrier's latest online-only weekend deals, these are certainly not to be disregarded either.

That's because the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are incredibly cheap at the time of this writing, and something tells us you may never get another chance to shave up to a whopping $760 off the regular prices of these 2019-released bad boys with no trade-in involved.

That's right, Big Red is not making you jump through too many hoops to be able to pay just $240 all in all for a 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro with 64 gigs of internal storage space. The aforementioned $760 discount applies to both outright purchases at the handset's $999.99 retail price and monthly installment plans, but either way, you will need to be cool with bill credits.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

64GB, New Line and Unlimited Plan Required

$760 off (76%)
$240
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB, New Line and Unlimited Plan Required

$620 off (56%)
$480
$1099 99
Buy at Verizon

To qualify for the killer new special offer, you'll also have to open a new line of Unlimited wireless service, but that's about it. Both new and existing Verizon subscribers are eligible, mind you, and in addition to a device trade-in, a number port-in is also not required.

Normally available for an arguably excessive $1,149.99, the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro variant is marked down by the same $760 to less than four Benjamins under the exact same conditions.

Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max can be yours at $480 instead of $1,099.99 in a 64GB storage version and your choice of three colors, with all 256 gig models listed as out of stock on Verizon's official website right now.

That's one of the reasons why we feel you should hurry and take advantage of these deals before it's too late, with the other big one being that the iPhone 11 Pro is "on back order" in Space Gray and Midnight Green paint jobs.

Although Verizon is still promising to ship the device relatively quickly... if you hurry, that may not be the case for long. After all, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were technically discontinued by their manufacturers when the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 lineup was released, which means Apple probably doesn't have many units left lying around its factories.

Powered by a blazing fast A13 Bionic processor and featuring a top-shelf triple rear-facing camera system (even by 2021 high-end standards), the iPhone 11 Pro duo arguably eclipses the vast majority of today's best budget 5G phones in most areas that count despite sticking with 4G LTE speeds.

Related phones

iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.4

User Score:

9.3
56%off $480 Special Verizon $1000 Special Target $1450 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.4

User Score:

9.2
76%off $240 Special Verizon $900 Special Target 100%off $0 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

