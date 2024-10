Act fast and save a whopping $119 on the speedy iPad Mini 6

iPad Mini 6 64GB: Save $119! The iPad Mini 6 with 64GB of storage is now on sale for $119 off its price on Amazon. The slate offers fast performance and is a real steal at its current price. Don't hesitate and just save on one with this deal today! $119 off (24%) Buy at Amazon

Amazon's current discount is very similar to the one the retailer offered in August. However, both versions of the slate were on sale for $119 off back then. The iPad Mini 6 is a real gem at this sweet $119 markdown, so be sure to act quickly and grab the 64GB variant while still heavily discounted.Don't let the small dimensions and budget price tag fool you; Apple's compact tablet packs a lot of punch for its size. Equipped with a robust A15 Bionic chip — yes, the same chipset that powers the iPhone 13 Pro — this fella offers speedy performance and can deal with daily tasks without issues.In addition to its firepower, our friend boasts a beautiful 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers a pleasant watching experience without breaking the bank. Battery life is also on point, as this puppy can last you the whole day without any top-ups and even comes with a 20W charger inside the box.All in all, thanks to its solid performance, vibrant display, and even more affordable price tag, the iPad Mini 2021 remains one of the top budget tablets on the market. So, don't wait around! Hit the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and treat yourself to a brand-new 6th-gen iPad Mini while the offer lasts!