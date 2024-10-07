Act fast and save a whopping $119 on the speedy iPad Mini 6
If you're looking for a compact yet powerful tablet and are in Apple's ecosystem, then be sure to act fast and snatch the 6th-gen iPad Mini with this deal.
The 2021-released slate is discounted by a whopping $119 on Amazon. This means you can get one with 64GB of storage space for just under $380. We should note that the 256GB model is also on sale but available at a smaller $109 discount. Nevertheless, you'll score sweet savings regardless of the storage option you go for.
Amazon's current discount is very similar to the one the retailer offered in August. However, both versions of the slate were on sale for $119 off back then. The iPad Mini 6 is a real gem at this sweet $119 markdown, so be sure to act quickly and grab the 64GB variant while still heavily discounted.
Don't let the small dimensions and budget price tag fool you; Apple's compact tablet packs a lot of punch for its size. Equipped with a robust A15 Bionic chip — yes, the same chipset that powers the iPhone 13 Pro — this fella offers speedy performance and can deal with daily tasks without issues.
All in all, thanks to its solid performance, vibrant display, and even more affordable price tag, the iPad Mini 2021 remains one of the top budget tablets on the market. So, don't wait around! Hit the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and treat yourself to a brand-new 6th-gen iPad Mini while the offer lasts!
In addition to its firepower, our friend boasts a beautiful 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers a pleasant watching experience without breaking the bank. Battery life is also on point, as this puppy can last you the whole day without any top-ups and even comes with a 20W charger inside the box.
