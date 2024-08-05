Don't let this exciting iPad mini 6 promo at Amazon slip through your fingers

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

If you're an Apple fan looking for an ultra-compact tablet, you don't have many options to pick from. Fortunately, the (so far) latest iPad mini 6 is now available at discounted prices. Amazon has shaved off $119 on both storage versions, making them more attractive. The deals will probably remain active for a short while, so don't waste time and act soon.

Get the 64GB iPad mini 6 and save $119 on Amazon

The iPad mini 6 is now available for $119 off its usual price on Amazon. The limited-time promotion spreads across all available colors, spoiling you for choice. The discount is also one of the best we've seen for the 2021 model.
$119 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

256GB iPad mini 6: Save $119 on Amazon

If you're looking for more built-in storage space (and don't mind spending more), definitely consider Amazon's promo on the 256GB version. This model is also on sale for a limited time, offered for 18% off ($119) its usual price. You can pick your favorite color, too!
$119 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, this is one of the highest discounts Amazon has ever launched for these Apple models. During Prime Day 2024, however, users could take advantage of a coupon for an extra $20 off, which only lasted for a limited time.

What makes this 2021 tablet a good choice? Well, it's all in the size. Contrary to the gigantic 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, this puppy has an 8.3-inch display, making it incredibly suitable for one-handed use. True, there probably aren't too many people who would hold their slate with just one hand, but with this one, you can do so without worrying about drops.

The slate also offers respectable audio for its tiny size, sporting dual speakers for true stereo sound. For most users, music, videos, and games should sound satisfactory on the iPad mini 6.

What about its cameras and performance? The tablet features a single 12MP camera on the front and another on the rear, providing adequate video call quality and photos. You can even record 4K videos at 60fps with the main camera! You can also see how videos taken with it look like via our iPad mini 6 review.

As for its performance, the 2021 model obviously can't give you M4 iPad Pro (2024) power. With that in mind, you get an A15 Bionic chip under its hood, which is plenty good for most tasks.

With its equally admirable battery life, the iPad mini 6 is still Apple's most compact and contemporary tablet. And since we still don't exactly know when the iPad mini 7 will finally arrive, we'd say Amazon's limited-time promo should be on your radar. Save $119 while you can on either the 64GB or the 256GB model.
