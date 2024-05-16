Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple's just-released iPad Air 11 with M2 inside scores a cool new $50 discount with 1TB storage

Are you the kind of tablet user who needs as much internal storage space as possible but can't afford an extravagant new 1TB iPad Pro with Apple M4 power? Then why not opt for a 1TB iPad Air (2024) instead? That's obviously not a conventionally affordable device either, but if you hurry and have no problem "settling" for an 11-inch screen instead of a jumbo-sized 13-inch model, you can now save 50 bucks.

That's... not much, but it's definitely better than nothing, especially with no strings attached and no requirements like Best Buy's obligatory memberships for those introductory iPad Pro (2024) deals from last week. Amazon customers don't need to jump through any hoops whatsoever to slash $50 off the $1,099 list price of a sixth-gen 11-inch iPad Air with a full terabyte of storage, but you probably have to hurry to take advantage of the new promotion.

1TB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options
That's because the enhanced discount (compared to what was available earlier this week) is only good for blue and space gray color options at the time of this writing, and both flavors seem to be quickly going out of stock. There's obviously always a chance that Amazon will replenish its inventory once that happens, but the reduced price may not stick around for long either way.

If you have your sights set on another iPad Air 11 (2024) variant, Amazon can still hook you up with a $30 discount, which is... also better than nothing. The tablet itself is certainly better than virtually all of its "mid-range" rivals with Android, packing an old but decidedly impressive Apple M2 processor that continues to run circles around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found inside Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra.

Of course, the newest iPad Air edition is nowhere near as powerful as the latest iPad Pro generation, nonetheless offsetting pretty much all of its weaknesses with a significantly lower price point. That 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen is an absolute beaut (even without state-of-the-art Tandem OLED technology), the battery life is as great as always, and the top-mounted fingerprint reader remains more popular for a lot of people than facial recognition.
