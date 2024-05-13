Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple's hot new 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with M2 power are discounted on Amazon already

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's hot new 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with M2 power are discounted on Amazon already
Can't afford to pre-order the Apple M4-powered fifth-gen iPad Pro 11 or seventh-gen iPad Pro 13 beasts even at a $50 discount? Worry not, as Amazon is now slashing 30 bucks off the list prices of the sixth-gen iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 in a number of different versions.

Just like their Pro-branded "cousins", these Apple M2-powered bad boys are not properly out yet, with retailers like Amazon still accepting pre-orders ahead of an official release date of May 15. That's this Wednesday, so it's probably a good idea to hurry if you want to be among the first people in the world to own the fastest iPad Air yet.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (6th Gen)

128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$29 off (5%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (6th Gen)

128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$29 off (4%)
Pre-order at Amazon

The smaller model, which obviously looks a lot like the only iPad Air variant released in 2022, normally starts at a fairly reasonable $599. That means you can now get this 11-inch "mid-ranger" at an even more reasonable price with your choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.

The same $30 markdown available across the 11-inch board can also be applied to a couple of iPad Air 13 (2024) models, which are typically priced at $799 and up. This is technically a first-of-a-kind device, mind you, and despite its gargantuan screen size, it's really not that heavy, tipping the scales at 617 grams.

"Lighter than air" is likely a bit of a stretch for a 13-inch tablet, but given its "all-day" battery life promise, this colossus sure looks nice and slender, somehow being able to squeeze an undoubtedly hefty cell into a razor-thin 6.1mm body.

Are these the best tablets money can buy right now? Obviously not. But they're certainly affordable (and powerful) enough to feel like the best alternatives to Apple's unrivaled new 11 and 13-inch iPad Pros. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Featured Stories

Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Galaxy S25 Ultra chip redesign will improve performance
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Why TikTok is never leaving the US, and how the Chinese app changed the world forever
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Apple Samsung rumor heats up talks about foldable iPhone
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fined for lying about their unlimited data plans
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
For the first time since 2021, Samsung will sell a Galaxy S Ultra phone with this amount of memory
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images

Latest News

Larger camera sensors possibly coming to the Xiaomi 15 Pro (the first to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip)
Larger camera sensors possibly coming to the Xiaomi 15 Pro (the first to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip)
The Pixel 8a reportedly has a hidden USB-C display output feature
The Pixel 8a reportedly has a hidden USB-C display output feature
Peace in the group chat: Google Messages to hide texts from blocked contacts
Peace in the group chat: Google Messages to hide texts from blocked contacts
Design shakeup? OnePlus 13 and 13R leak hints at distinct looks
Design shakeup? OnePlus 13 and 13R leak hints at distinct looks
Stunning Edge+ (2023) bundle deal with the complete Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) kit awaits your attention
Stunning Edge+ (2023) bundle deal with the complete Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) kit awaits your attention
Vivaldi brings multiple windows support to iPad, improves dark mode
Vivaldi brings multiple windows support to iPad, improves dark mode
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless