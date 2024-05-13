Apple's hot new 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with M2 power are discounted on Amazon already





Just like their Pro-branded "cousins", these Apple M2-powered bad boys are not properly out yet, with retailers like Amazon still accepting pre-orders ahead of an official release date of May 15. That's this Wednesday, so it's probably a good idea to hurry if you want to be among the first people in the world to own the fastest iPad Air yet.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (6th Gen) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $29 off (5%) Pre-order at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (6th Gen) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $29 off (4%) Pre-order at Amazon





The smaller model , which obviously looks a lot like the only iPad Air variant released in 2022, normally starts at a fairly reasonable $599. That means you can now get this 11-inch "mid-ranger" at an even more reasonable price with your choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.





The same $30 markdown available across the 11-inch board can also be applied to a couple of iPad Air 13 (2024) models, which are typically priced at $799 and up. This is technically a first-of-a-kind device, mind you, and despite its gargantuan screen size, it's really not that heavy, tipping the scales at 617 grams.





"Lighter than air" is likely a bit of a stretch for a 13-inch tablet, but given its "all-day" battery life promise, this colossus sure looks nice and slender, somehow being able to squeeze an undoubtedly hefty cell into a razor-thin 6.1mm body.



