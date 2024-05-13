Apple's hot new 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with M2 power are discounted on Amazon already
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can't afford to pre-order the Apple M4-powered fifth-gen iPad Pro 11 or seventh-gen iPad Pro 13 beasts even at a $50 discount? Worry not, as Amazon is now slashing 30 bucks off the list prices of the sixth-gen iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 in a number of different versions.
Just like their Pro-branded "cousins", these Apple M2-powered bad boys are not properly out yet, with retailers like Amazon still accepting pre-orders ahead of an official release date of May 15. That's this Wednesday, so it's probably a good idea to hurry if you want to be among the first people in the world to own the fastest iPad Air yet.
The smaller model, which obviously looks a lot like the only iPad Air variant released in 2022, normally starts at a fairly reasonable $599. That means you can now get this 11-inch "mid-ranger" at an even more reasonable price with your choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.
The same $30 markdown available across the 11-inch board can also be applied to a couple of iPad Air 13 (2024) models, which are typically priced at $799 and up. This is technically a first-of-a-kind device, mind you, and despite its gargantuan screen size, it's really not that heavy, tipping the scales at 617 grams.
"Lighter than air" is likely a bit of a stretch for a 13-inch tablet, but given its "all-day" battery life promise, this colossus sure looks nice and slender, somehow being able to squeeze an undoubtedly hefty cell into a razor-thin 6.1mm body.
Are these the best tablets money can buy right now? Obviously not. But they're certainly affordable (and powerful) enough to feel like the best alternatives to Apple's unrivaled new 11 and 13-inch iPad Pros.
