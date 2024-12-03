Apple's 10th Gen iPad remains on sale at its lowest Black Friday price, but surely not for long
It was fun while it lasted, but because all good things must eventually come to an end, I'm sad to report that mostBlack Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 deals have officially gone away. Not all of them, though, and while some products are incredibly on sale now at even lower prices than last week, Apple's 10.9-inch iPad (2022) can still be had at its highest ever discount.
Normally available for $349, the 10th Generation "regular" iPad is currently marked down by an amazing $99.01 in an entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant and a single blue colorway. This post-Cyber Monday Amazon promotion can be claimed by applying a coupon for a special $69.01 price cut on top of an instant $30 discount.
You just have to check a little box below the tablet's list price to take advantage of the deal in its entirety, but keep in mind that there are no guarantees that this unbeatable discount will last more than a few hours (at the time of this writing).
What's interesting to note is that Amazon actually slashed only 70 bucks off the regular price of this 2022-released non-Air and non-Pro iPad during the first phase of its Black Friday 2024 sales event, improving that discount to $100 a little later and then reducing it to $90.
In other words, you're certainly not looking at an everyday deal here, and I definitely wouldn't be surprised if this proves your last chance of the year to save a record $100 on one of the best tablets out there.
As highlighted in our in-depth iPad (2022) review from, well, 2022, this 10.9-inch mid-ranger shines in terms of battery life, audio quality, overall performance, and Touch ID reliability while also rocking a "modern" USB Type-C port and a considerably sleeker design than its 2021 predecessor. Now, I'm obviously not saying this is a perfect tablet, but at a $99.01 discount, it might prove to be the perfect Christmas gift for a special someone without costing an arm and a leg.
