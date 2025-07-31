This 5G-ready iPad Air M2 is enjoying a rare $250 discount right now
Large display, cellular support, and M2 power — the iPad Air M2 is simply irresistible. And now, its 13-inch variant is $250 off.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How would you like to save $250 on a powerful iPad with an M2 chip? Well, now you can! The iPad Air M2 is a massive 26% off in its 128GB cellular variant. We're talking the big one, 13-inch model, too!
That's no joke — the ~$950 13-inch iPad Air M2 is indeed available for just under $700. However, you can only save $250 on the models in Space Gray or Blue. Still, this is one of those rare promos you don’t want to miss, especially if you're after serious power and 5G.
Whichever iPad Air you pick, you're getting a lot of value for money. Still, given that the iPad Air M3 doesn't offer any major upgrades, short of the more powerful chip, we think the previous generation is the better option for budget-conscious buyers.
Under the hood, you've got the immensely powerful M2 chip, which can take on anything you put it through and has some power left to spare. Couple that with a premium design, solid audio quality, and Apple Pencil Pro support, and you've got the whole package.
Sure, the iPad Air M3 delivers even more potential, but now that the iPad Air M2 is sporting such a tempting, rare discount, it's absolutely irresistible. Get yours in Space Gray or Blue and save $250 at Amazon.
That's no joke — the ~$950 13-inch iPad Air M2 is indeed available for just under $700. However, you can only save $250 on the models in Space Gray or Blue. Still, this is one of those rare promos you don’t want to miss, especially if you're after serious power and 5G.
Don't want to settle for the 2024 model? The 13-inch iPad Air M3 with 5G on deck is also on sale. Right now, you can buy the 13-inch model with 128GB of storage for $120 off, which brings it to about $830.
Whichever iPad Air you pick, you're getting a lot of value for money. Still, given that the iPad Air M3 doesn't offer any major upgrades, short of the more powerful chip, we think the previous generation is the better option for budget-conscious buyers.
In our iPad Air M2 review, we've praised this bad boy's touchscreen. Its 13-inch display with crisp resolution, pro-grade features like True Tone and Night Shift, and a 60Hz refresh rate delivers a stunning visual experience.
Sure, the iPad Air M3 delivers even more potential, but now that the iPad Air M2 is sporting such a tempting, rare discount, it's absolutely irresistible. Get yours in Space Gray or Blue and save $250 at Amazon.
31 Jul, 2025This 5G-ready iPad Air M2 is enjoying a rare $250 discount right now
29 Jul, 2025The smaller iPad Pro M4 is enjoying a sweet discount at Amazon
21 Jul, 2025The mini-sized 512GB iPad mini A17 Pro gets a sweet $100 discount at Amazon
15 Jul, 2025You can still get the 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $120 off, even after Prime Day
10 Jul, 2025Apple's powerful iPad Air 11 (2025) mid-ranger is unusually affordable now for all Amazon shoppers
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: