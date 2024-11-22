Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
The practically perfect iPad 10 hits a fresh low on Amazon

iPad 10 deal
Discounts during sales events are the most tempting when they are bigger than previous price cuts. That's what makes Amazon's deal on Apple's iPad 10 special.

While we have seen this slate get marked down by up to $70, today is the first time that it's $100 off. That's a new low for Apple's latest entry-level tablet, which is one of the best affordable tablets around even at its original price of $349. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to save $100 on the device.

iPad 10th gen

10.9-inch LCD screen | Apple A14 Bionic chip | 10 hours of battery life | Touch ID | USB-C |
$99 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


No manufacturer is as sure-footed in the tablet industry as Apple. Rivals, on the other hand, are either making controversial decisions like going for chips from lesser-known manufacturers or contemplating exiting the business altogether.

That's one of the reasons why Apple's iPad 10 might be a better pick than top-of-the-line offerings from other companies. For starters, it's powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip, so there are no lags or delays unless you push it to its limits. It can even handle some light work, but for that, you will want to pair it with a keyboard.

The device's 10.9-inch screen is a good size for reading, playing games, and watching recipe videos.

The iPad 10 will last up to 10 hours on a single charge but if it isn't going to be your primary device, you can expect to get days of use out of it before needing to recharge it.

The Apple App Store offers higher-quality apps than Android marketplaces, meaning you won't feel like you are using a stretched-out smartphone app.

In short, this tablet may not have the same high-tech screen and desktop-level chip as the $999 and up iPad Pro, but it's high in charisma and low in price, and sometimes, that's all that matters. You can gush over pricier slates all you want, but if you need a device for casual use, the iPad 10 will serve you well.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Loading Comments...

