Samsung's stunning Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is somehow on sale at a lower-than-Black-Friday price
This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities are officially over... at most major US retailers, but before you get overwhelmed by the holiday blues or the regret of not properly taking advantage of the best mobile tech deals of the season, you might want to check out an even deeper discount on one of the greatest smartwatches out there.
Believe it or not, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now available at new record low prices in several different variants, and although this is obviously not Samsung's latest or greatest Wear OS device, its potential as a Christmas gift for a special someone is undeniable.
If you hurry, you can pay a whopping 180 bucks less than usual for a Bluetooth-only model in your choice of 43 or 47mm sizes and a single black colorway, while a 4G LTE-enabled unit with a small black case can be had at an even heftier $182.55 below its admittedly excessive $449.99 list price.
The non-cellular-capable models currently marked down by $180 are normally priced at $399.99 and $429.99 respectively, which means that this post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday Amazon promotion brings the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic into the budget smartwatch fold alongside decidedly inferior and/or uglier products like Google's Pixel Watch 2, the Apple Watch SE 2, or the OnePlus Watch 2R.
A robust (and very good-looking) stainless steel construction and an always handy rotating bezel are without a doubt the two biggest strengths and most important selling points of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, especially at these massively reduced prices and especially when you consider that the Galaxy Watch 7 comes without said features.
Health monitoring is another (general) strength of this bad boy, which basically supports all the same super-advanced technologies and sensors as the aforementioned Galaxy Watch 7 and even the Apple Watch Series 10, while the key weakness identified in our in-depth Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review last year was unsurprisingly the reduced comfort of that extremely tough build.
But the smartwatch's bulkiness also helps with its battery life, and when you take Samsung's stellar software support into consideration as well, the overall value proposition is virtually guaranteed to blow your mind right now.
