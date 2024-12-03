Samsung's stunning Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is somehow on sale at a lower-than-Black-Friday price





Believe it or not, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now available at new record low prices in several different variants, and although this is obviously not Believe it or not, theis now available at new record low prices in several different variants, and although this is obviously not Samsung 's latest or greatest Wear OS device, its potential as a Christmas gift for a special someone is undeniable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Black Color $180 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching $180 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Black Color $183 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you can pay a whopping 180 bucks less than usual for a Bluetooth-only model in your choice of 43 or 47mm sizes and a single black colorway, while a 4G LTE-enabled unit with a small black case can be had at an even heftier $182.55 below its admittedly excessive $449.99 list price.









A robust (and very good-looking) stainless steel construction and an always handy rotating bezel are without a doubt the two biggest strengths and most important selling points of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , especially at these massively reduced prices and especially when you consider that the Galaxy Watch 7 comes without said features.





Galaxy Watch 7 and even the Health monitoring is another (general) strength of this bad boy, which basically supports all the same super-advanced technologies and sensors as the aforementionedand even the Apple Watch Series 10 , while the key weakness identified in our in-depth Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review last year was unsurprisingly the reduced comfort of that extremely tough build.





But the smartwatch's bulkiness also helps with its battery life, and when you take Samsung's stellar software support into consideration as well, the overall value proposition is virtually guaranteed to blow your mind right now.