Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPad (2022)
The holiday shopping season can officially begin now that Amazon's Black Friday Week event is in full swing, and if your special someone is dreaming of receiving one of the best tablets out there for Christmas, you can get them the perfect gift today at the lowest possible price.

Released around two years ago and left without a sequel for the time being, Apple's 10th Generation "standard" iPad is marked down by Amazon to new record low prices in all storage variants, connectivity options, and colorways. Regularly available starting at $349, the 10.9-inch iPad (2022) can be had at a hefty $70 discount across the board... at least if you hurry.

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 256GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 256GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
$70 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Curiously enough, this hot new and completely unprecedented Amazon deal does not carry the Black Friday tag so many other amazing promotions do right now, but in my humble opinion, the chances of seeing this device even more steeply discounted in the next few weeks are virtually non-existent.

So, yes, I'm strongly recommending you throw your caution to the wind and pull the trigger ASAP if you're happy with the solid but not exactly mind-blowing specs of the iPad 10 and its overall modern and elegant design with a touch of traditionalism in the form of a top-mounted fingerprint scanner.

At $70 off its list prices in 64 and 256GB storage configurations with and without 5G support, this is undoubtedly one of the greatest Black Friday tablet deals available one week before Thanksgiving, and if you need a little more convincing, our Apple iPad 10th Gen review perfectly highlights and details all of this bad boy's key strengths.

Those include a way sleeker appearance than the ninth-gen iPad, respectable overall performance (at the very least), powerful stereo speakers, excellent battery life, and a convenient and versatile USB Type-C port. In short, the value equation is simply irresistible today, and that's not changed by the obvious fact that there are better and much better tablets on sale at big Black Friday 2024 discounts as well.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
57 stories
21 Nov, 2024
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
18 Nov, 2024
Amazon's rare iPad Air 11-inch M2 sale returns just in time for the holiday shopping season
15 Nov, 2024
Surprise promo returns the iPad mini 6 256GB to its October Prime Day price on Amazon
05 Nov, 2024
Apple's old but mighty M2 iPad Pro 12.9 with 2TB storage is discounted by an incredible $1,100 now
01 Nov, 2024
This wild new Amazon deal lets you save $100 on a few iPad mini (A17 Pro) models
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
xAI now valued at more than what Musk paid for Twitter
xAI now valued at more than what Musk paid for Twitter
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless