Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before

Released around two years ago and left without a sequel for the time being, Apple' s 10th Generation "standard" iPad is marked down by Amazon to new record low prices in all storage variants, connectivity options, and colorways. Regularly available starting at $349, the 10.9-inch iPad (2022) can be had at a hefty $70 discount across the board... at least if you hurry.

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options





Curiously enough, this hot new and completely unprecedented Amazon deal does not carry the Black Friday tag so many other amazing promotions do right now, but in my humble opinion, the chances of seeing this device even more steeply discounted in the next few weeks are virtually non-existent.





So, yes, I'm strongly recommending you throw your caution to the wind and pull the trigger ASAP if you're happy with the solid but not exactly mind-blowing specs of the iPad 10 and its overall modern and elegant design with a touch of traditionalism in the form of a top-mounted fingerprint scanner.





At $70 off its list prices in 64 and 256GB storage configurations with and without 5G support, this is undoubtedly one of the greatest Black Friday tablet deals available one week before Thanksgiving, and if you need a little more convincing, our Apple iPad 10th Gen review perfectly highlights and details all of this bad boy's key strengths.





much better tablets on sale at big Black Friday 2024 discounts as well. Those include a way sleeker appearance than the ninth-gen iPad , respectable overall performance (at the very least), powerful stereo speakers, excellent battery life, and a convenient and versatile USB Type-C port. In short, the value equation is simply irresistible today, and that's not changed by the obvious fact that there are better andbetter tablets on sale at big Black Friday 2024 discounts as well.

