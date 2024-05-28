Apple's permanently discounted iPad 10 is now down to a new record low price

We're talking about a permanent price drop from $449 to $349 for the entry-level iPad 10 variant with 64GB storage, which makes Amazon's latest $50 discount on top of that feel pretty hard to turn down. You're therefore looking at spending 150 bucks less now than back when this slim-bezeled 10.9-incher was unveiled around a year and a half ago, and the same is actually true for the 256 gig configuration Apple reduced from $599 to $499 before Amazon could add an extra $50 price cut today.