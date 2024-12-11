Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple's Beats Solo Buds are a hot Christmas bargain at their lowest price ever

Beats Solo Buds
Released just a few months ago at a reasonable price of $79.99, Apple's Beats Solo Buds haven't been in the spotlight much during the recently concluded Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities of major US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target

That's because other wireless earbuds from the same Cupertino-based tech giant and top audio brands like Samsung, Sony, Jabra, and Google have had the space to score heftier discounts due to their higher and occasionally much higher list prices. But the Solo Buds undeniably deserve at least a little bit of your attention at a measly $44.99 right now.

Beats Solo Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Android and iOS Compatibility, Custom Acoustic Architecture for Powerful Sound with Full Range and Clarity, Dual-Layer Drivers for Minimal Distortion, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Support, Carrying Case Included, Four Color Options, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included
$35 off (44%)
$44 99
$79 99
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

It almost goes without saying that this is a new record low price for these young, reasonably stylish, and decidedly feature-packed earbuds, and it should also come as no big surprise that you need to settle for "grade A" refurbished units to save that unprecedented 35 bucks on your favorite of four colorways: matte black, storm gray, transparent red, and arctic purple.

That's obviously... less than ideal, but with a 1-year warranty included and that generally reliable grade A rating, you probably don't have much to worry about in terms of the cosmetic condition or functionality of these ultra-affordable bad boys with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, both iOS and Android support, and above all, up to 18 hours of battery life.

That may not sound like the most impressive endurance rating between charges, but keep in mind that you don't need a case to reach that number, which makes these quite possibly the best true wireless earbuds on the market from this particular standpoint.

On the not so bright side of things, the teeny-tiny case that accompanies the Beats Solo Buds doesn't actually charge the earbuds when they're depleted, which is clearly a major disadvantage compared to a lot of other options currently available at higher or similar prices.

Speaking of, because the Solo Buds are not discounted by a cent on Amazon at the time of this writing, bargain hunters looking for a brand-new alternative from Woot's parent company might want to go with the Beats Studio Buds at $50 under their $150 list price. Compared to the Solo Buds, that particular Apple-made product supports active noise cancellation and quick charging in a case, offering however just 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time to begin with.
Loading Comments...

