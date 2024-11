Apple's supreme AirPods Pro 2 keep getting cheaper and cheaper this Black Friday season

Originally released back in the fall of 2022 and refreshed a year later to include a "modern" USB-C charging case, these noise-cancelling bad boys with Apple H2 power are "normally" available for $249 a pair. Of course, seeing that list price marked down by $50 or $60 has become a rather regular occurrence in recent months, and Best Buy managed to set a new record with an early Black Friday discount of $90 last week

Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $95 off (38%) $154 $249 Buy at Walmart Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $80 off (32%) $169 $249 Buy at Walmart





Unfortunately, that was a 24-hour-only affair, but fortunately, Walmart is stepping in today and giving you an unprecedented opportunity to save $95. At the time of this writing, the Black Friday 2024 promotion is in an "Early Access" stage exclusive for Walmart+ subscribers, but if you're patient, the towering AirPods Pro 2 discount should expand to all shoppers in just a few hours and run through December 1... or while supplies last.





At a lower-than-ever price of $154, these are not only the greatest Apple-branded buds you can buy right now, but quite possibly your number one true wireless option for iPhone synching. That's especially true from an overall audio quality and active noise cancellation performance standpoint, as the non-Pro AirPods 4 seem to slightly lag behind their super-premium forerunners.









If you miss out on this top Black Friday 2024 headphones deal , you can currently find the same exact product at $15 more on Amazon, and knowing the e-commerce giant, that $80 discount is extremely likely to be improved by precisely 15 bucks in the very near future.

You know what the good thing is about the lack of a true sequel to the AirPods Pro 2 this year? That's right, it makes it easier for retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to sell Apple's best wireless earbuds at special holiday prices.