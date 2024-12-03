Samsung's top Galaxy Buds 3 Pro holiday deal has gotten even better after Black Friday

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro





Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can currently be purchased for $189.99 alongside a nice and handy clip case with an included carabiner. This offers $89.99 in total savings... without having to trade anything in, which is incredibly better than Samsung's recent Black Friday discount on its top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 rival. Normally priced at $249.99 by themselves, the earbuds can currently be purchased for $189.99 alongside a nice and handy clip case with an included carabiner.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, Clip Case with Carabiner Included, No Trade-In Required, Additional Discounts of Up to $100 Available With Trade-In $90 off (32%) Gift $189 99 $279 98 Buy at Samsung





That cool little freebie is worth $29.99, adding just a little extra value to an already impressive bang-for-buck equation. If you need to save even more for Samsung to seal this deal once and for all, you can always trade in something like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple's AirPods 2 (in good condition) and lower that reasonable $189.99 price to an absolutely mind-blowing $89.99.





Available in silver and white hues, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro look undeniably similar to the industry-leading AirPods at first glance, rivaling them in terms of overall audio performance, active noise cancellation skills, and groundbreaking AI technologies... to name just a few key aspects.





With ANC enabled at all times, the battery life hits about five hours before you'll need to place these bad boys in their accompanying wireless charging case, which can in turn deliver roughly 22 more hours of endurance for several back-to-back music listening sessions.





alongside the comfy design, powerful sound, and flawless connectivity... especially with Samsung devices. Those are pretty amazing numbers by any and all standards, which is why they're highlighted as a key selling point in our comprehensive Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review alongside the comfy design, powerful sound, and flawless connectivity... especially with Samsung devices.