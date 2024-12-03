Samsung's top Galaxy Buds 3 Pro holiday deal has gotten even better after Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you haven't gotten the chance just yet to buy the earbuds you wanted this holiday season for some reason, it might be smart to check out Samsung's hot new Cyber Week deal on the hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
This offers $89.99 in total savings... without having to trade anything in, which is incredibly better than Samsung's recent Black Friday discount on its top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 2 rival. Normally priced at $249.99 by themselves, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can currently be purchased for $189.99 alongside a nice and handy clip case with an included carabiner.
That cool little freebie is worth $29.99, adding just a little extra value to an already impressive bang-for-buck equation. If you need to save even more for Samsung to seal this deal once and for all, you can always trade in something like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple's AirPods 2 (in good condition) and lower that reasonable $189.99 price to an absolutely mind-blowing $89.99.
Available in silver and white hues, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro look undeniably similar to the industry-leading AirPods at first glance, rivaling them in terms of overall audio performance, active noise cancellation skills, and groundbreaking AI technologies... to name just a few key aspects.
With ANC enabled at all times, the battery life hits about five hours before you'll need to place these bad boys in their accompanying wireless charging case, which can in turn deliver roughly 22 more hours of endurance for several back-to-back music listening sessions.
Those are pretty amazing numbers by any and all standards, which is why they're highlighted as a key selling point in our comprehensive Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review alongside the comfy design, powerful sound, and flawless connectivity... especially with Samsung devices.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
03 Dec, 2024Samsung's top Galaxy Buds 3 Pro holiday deal has gotten even better after Black Friday
27 Nov, 2024Do NOT disregard Samsung's old but gold Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at their huge Black Friday discount!
24 Nov, 2024Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
23 Nov, 2024The always affordable Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are irresistibly priced this Black Friday week
22 Nov, 2024Surprise your loved one with Samsung's AirPods-style Galaxy Buds 3 this Christmas and save big today
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: