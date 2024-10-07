Apple's low-cost Beats Solo Buds are even cheaper than usual at Target in one snazzy hue





What's also undeniably worth pointing out is that this is the very first time these Apple -made buds are available at any sort of discount anywhere in the US. You will have to hurry if you want to take advantage of Target's completely unprecedented pre-holiday offer, which is technically scheduled to run until Saturday, October 12, but in reality, extremely likely to expire far sooner than that.





Among others, that's because the retailer is only selling the Solo Buds at the very special price of $49.99 in a single colorway, which happens to be both highly visually attractive and exclusive to Target. That "Arctic Purple" paint job makes an otherwise unremarkable design pop, especially as far as the teeny-tiny case is concerned.





That's marketed as the "smallest case" ever made for a pair of Beats-branded earbuds, which of course makes sense when you realize the carrying accessory... isn't actually meant for charging. The Solo Buds impressively offer up to 18 hours of battery life themselves, though, shining brighter in that department than just about all the best wireless earbuds in the world today.





Granted, the overall sound performance is unlikely to prove as advanced as what the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 have to offer, and your 50 bucks will unsurprisingly not buy you active noise cancellation or spatial audio either. But if you think you can live without the most sophisticated Apple technologies or capabilities available in 2024, you should probably place your Beats Solo Buds order at Target right away.





Before you do that, make sure you get a free Target Circle membership or else the earbuds will continue to set you back $79.99. Alternatively, you could wait and hope that Amazon will match or eclipse this outstanding deal during its second round of 2024 Prime Day offers starting tomorrow, but obviously, there are no guarantees.