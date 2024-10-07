See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!

Apple's low-cost Beats Solo Buds are even cheaper than usual at Target in one snazzy hue

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
Beats Solo Buds in Arctic Purple
Released in the US less than four months ago, the Beats Solo Buds are clearly among the best budget wireless earbuds around right now, especially at a cool $30 discount. That may not sound like the deepest price cut out there, but for a product that typically costs just $79.99, it's certainly notable.

What's also undeniably worth pointing out is that this is the very first time these Apple-made buds are available at any sort of discount anywhere in the US. You will have to hurry if you want to take advantage of Target's completely unprecedented pre-holiday offer, which is technically scheduled to run until Saturday, October 12, but in reality, extremely likely to expire far sooner than that.

Among others, that's because the retailer is only selling the Solo Buds at the very special price of $49.99 in a single colorway, which happens to be both highly visually attractive and exclusive to Target. That "Arctic Purple" paint job makes an otherwise unremarkable design pop, especially as far as the teeny-tiny case is concerned.

That's marketed as the "smallest case" ever made for a pair of Beats-branded earbuds, which of course makes sense when you realize the carrying accessory... isn't actually meant for charging. The Solo Buds impressively offer up to 18 hours of battery life themselves, though, shining brighter in that department than just about all the best wireless earbuds in the world today.

Granted, the overall sound performance is unlikely to prove as advanced as what the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 have to offer, and your 50 bucks will unsurprisingly not buy you active noise cancellation or spatial audio either. But if you think you can live without the most sophisticated Apple technologies or capabilities available in 2024, you should probably place your Beats Solo Buds order at Target right away.

Before you do that, make sure you get a free Target Circle membership or else the earbuds will continue to set you back $79.99. Alternatively, you could wait and hope that Amazon will match or eclipse this outstanding deal during its second round of 2024 Prime Day offers starting tomorrow, but obviously, there are no guarantees.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to even lower price at Walmart
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to even lower price at Walmart
Act fast and save a whopping $119 on the speedy iPad Mini 6
Act fast and save a whopping $119 on the speedy iPad Mini 6
New limited-time Galaxy Watch 7 deal saves you 21% before October Prime Day
New limited-time Galaxy Watch 7 deal saves you 21% before October Prime Day
Galaxy S25 Ultra interface mockup reveals the new One UI 7 control center
Galaxy S25 Ultra interface mockup reveals the new One UI 7 control center
Motorola's affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still $100 off on Amazon
Motorola's affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still $100 off on Amazon
TSMC tests 2nm production while hiking the cost of silicon wafers by 50% to $30K for this node
TSMC tests 2nm production while hiking the cost of silicon wafers by 50% to $30K for this node
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless