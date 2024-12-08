These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want extra tough wireless earbuds for under $170? Pick the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2. These are some of the best workout earbuds, boasting a high-end smart case, military-grade toughness, active noise cancellation, and long battery life! The best part? You don't have to cough up their usual $230 price right now, as Amazon sells them for 26% off!
Even though this isn't the first time they've dropped under $170, we should note that the Jabra earbuds have never been cheaper. In other words, if you act now, you'll get them at their best price. Keep in mind that Best Buy currently has the same discount on the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 as Amazon.
These fellas have an IP68 rating, making them an ideal option for working out. Speaking of which, they have an advanced smart case that can be connected to treadmills, TVs and more, giving you spatial sound straight to your earbuds. This feature can be especially handy at the gym. Also, the Elite 8 Active 8 Gen 2's spatial sound feature can be activated without the case (via the app), so keep that in mind.
At the end of the day, the Jabra Elite 8 Active may be more expensive than the Endurance Peak 3, but they bring much more to the table. With crisp audio without unnecessary bass, top-shelf battery life, and multiple features, they're an ideal choice for active users. If you think they can meet your needs, hurry up and get them for 26% off on Amazon. After all, the merchant won't keep this bargain forever.
Even though this isn't the first time they've dropped under $170, we should note that the Jabra earbuds have never been cheaper. In other words, if you act now, you'll get them at their best price. Keep in mind that Best Buy currently has the same discount on the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 as Amazon.
These Pixel Buds Pro 2 rivals deliver excellent active noise cancellation, reducing most unwanted noises. Unlike cheaper workout earbuds like the JBL Endurance Peak 3, these puppies give you an immersive experience without outer distractions. But there's much more to these ultra-rugged earbuds!
These fellas have an IP68 rating, making them an ideal option for working out. Speaking of which, they have an advanced smart case that can be connected to treadmills, TVs and more, giving you spatial sound straight to your earbuds. This feature can be especially handy at the gym. Also, the Elite 8 Active 8 Gen 2's spatial sound feature can be activated without the case (via the app), so keep that in mind.
Another highlight here is the long battery life, and so is the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. These buddies can keep you lost in music for up to 32 hours with ANC or 56 hours without the special feature.
At the end of the day, the Jabra Elite 8 Active may be more expensive than the Endurance Peak 3, but they bring much more to the table. With crisp audio without unnecessary bass, top-shelf battery life, and multiple features, they're an ideal choice for active users. If you think they can meet your needs, hurry up and get them for 26% off on Amazon. After all, the merchant won't keep this bargain forever.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: