These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon

Want extra tough wireless earbuds for under $170? Pick the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2. These are some of the best workout earbuds, boasting a high-end smart case, military-grade toughness, active noise cancellation, and long battery life! The best part? You don't have to cough up their usual $230 price right now, as Amazon sells them for 26% off!

Save 26% on the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2

Once again, Amazon sells the Jabra Elite 8 Active at their best price. These military-grade tough earbuds are currently 26% off, saving you a tempting $60. You can buy them in two available colors, Black and Navy. Hurry up, though, as Amazon won't keep this deal for very long.
$60 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Even though this isn't the first time they've dropped under $170, we should note that the Jabra earbuds have never been cheaper. In other words, if you act now, you'll get them at their best price. Keep in mind that Best Buy currently has the same discount on the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 as Amazon.

These Pixel Buds Pro 2 rivals deliver excellent active noise cancellation, reducing most unwanted noises. Unlike cheaper workout earbuds like the JBL Endurance Peak 3, these puppies give you an immersive experience without outer distractions. But there's much more to these ultra-rugged earbuds!

These fellas have an IP68 rating, making them an ideal option for working out. Speaking of which, they have an advanced smart case that can be connected to treadmills, TVs and more, giving you spatial sound straight to your earbuds. This feature can be especially handy at the gym. Also, the Elite 8 Active 8 Gen 2's spatial sound feature can be activated without the case (via the app), so keep that in mind.

Another highlight here is the long battery life, and so is the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. These buddies can keep you lost in music for up to 32 hours with ANC or 56 hours without the special feature.

At the end of the day, the Jabra Elite 8 Active may be more expensive than the Endurance Peak 3, but they bring much more to the table. With crisp audio without unnecessary bass, top-shelf battery life, and multiple features, they're an ideal choice for active users. If you think they can meet your needs, hurry up and get them for 26% off on Amazon. After all, the merchant won't keep this bargain forever.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

