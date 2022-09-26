Google & Apple took too long to kick out these shady apps but Android users should be okay
Apple and Google have kicked out another wave of fraudulent apps from their respective app stores that had been downloaded several million times.
Bleeping Computer reports that cybercrime fighters from HUMAN’s Satori team have discovered a new adware operation called Scylla, which seems to be related to the malicious Poseidon campaign that was being run in 2019.
Adware is unwanted software that makes money for its developers by generating ads on your screen and making you engage with them. Some forms of adware may create an open door for more dangerous programs.
Apparently, 75 apps related to Scylla were found on Google's Play Store and 10 on Apple's App Store. Before being removed, they were downloaded 13 million times. If you want to check if you have any of them on your phone, here are the names of the ones that were downloaded the most:
iOS apps associated with Scylla that have been removed by Apple:
- Loot the Castle
- Run Bridge
- Shinning Gun
- Racing Legend 3D
- Rope Runner
- Wood Sculptor
- Fire-Wall
- Ninja Critical Hit
- Tony Runs
Android apps linked with Scylla that have been booted off Google's Play Store
- Super Hero-Save the world
- Spot 10 Differences
- Find 5 Differences
- Dinosaur Legend
- One Line Drawing
- Shoot Master
- Talent Trap – NEW
- Pulley Parkour
- Chop Flake 3D
- Weapon Fantasy
- Balloon Shooter
- Musical Shoot
- Chop Slices
- Ninja Slice
- Work Now!
- Bottle Jump
- Corn Scraper
- Idle Wood Maker
- Pop Girls Schooler
- Romy Rush
- Spear Hero
- Dig Road Balls
- BOO Popstar
- Draw CompleteA
- Rush 2048：3D Shoot Cubes
- Meet Camera
- Auto Stamp Camera
- Roll Turn
- Hiding Draw
- Peter Shoot
- Design n Road
- Draw Complete
- Thief King
- Downhill Race
- Draw a War
- Rescue Master
- Spin:Letter Roll
- Helicopter Attack - NEW
- Crush Car
- Relx cash
- War in Painting
- Bike Extreme Racing
- Player Spiral Maker 3D
- Match 3 Tiles
- 2048 Merge Cube - Win Cash
- Super Flake
- Arrow Coins
- Parking Master
- Five-Star Slice
- Sand Drawing
- Mr Dinosaur: Play your Dino
- Track Sliding New
- Beat Kicker New
- Fill Color 3D
- Draw Live
- Draw 1 Stroke
- Fidget Cubes
- Girls Fight
- Ninja Assassin
- Shooting Puzzle 2020
- Lady Run
- Magic Brush 3D
- Shake Shake Sheep
- Number Combination: Colored Chips
- Jackpot Scratcher-Win Real
- Scratch Carnival
- Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily
- One Line Drawing
- Shoot it: Using Gun
- Billionaire Scratch
- Lucky Wings - Lotto Scratchers
- Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch
- Shake Shake Pig
- Lucky Money Tree
- Run And Dance
- Lucky Scratchers: Lotto Card
- Pull Worm
- Crowd Battle:Fight the bad guys
- Shoot Dummy - Win Rewards & Paypal Cash
The good news for Android users who have the Play Protect security option enabled is that the apps will probably be deleted automatically. Apple users will likely have to delete them manually.
Scylla apps adopt measures to avoid detection and run quietly in the background. A rapidly depleting battery, the appearance of apps that you don't remember downloading, and increased internet data usage are some of the signs that your phone is infected with adware.
