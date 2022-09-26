Google & Apple took too long to kick out these shady apps but Android users should be okay

Apple and Google have kicked out another wave of fraudulent apps from their respective app stores that had been downloaded several million times.





Bleeping Computer reports that cybercrime fighters from HUMAN’s Satori team have discovered a new adware operation called Scylla, which seems to be related to the malicious Poseidon campaign that was being run in 2019.





Adware is unwanted software that makes money for its developers by generating ads on your screen and making you engage with them. Some forms of adware may create an open door for more dangerous programs.





Apparently, 75 apps related to Scylla were found on Google's Play Store and 10 on Apple's App Store. Before being removed, they were downloaded 13 million times. If you want to check if you have any of them on your phone, here are the names of the ones that were downloaded the most:

iOS apps associated with Scylla that have been removed by Apple:





Loot the Castle

Run Bridge

Shinning Gun

Racing Legend 3D

Rope Runner

Wood Sculptor

Fire-Wall

Ninja Critical Hit

Tony Runs

Android apps linked with Scylla that have been booted off Google's Play Store

Super Hero-Save the world

Spot 10 Differences

Find 5 Differences

Dinosaur Legend

One Line Drawing

Shoot Master

Talent Trap – NEW

Pulley Parkour

Chop Flake 3D

Weapon Fantasy

Balloon Shooter

Musical Shoot

Chop Slices

Ninja Slice

Work Now!

Bottle Jump

Corn Scraper

Idle Wood Maker

Pop Girls Schooler

Romy Rush

Spear Hero

Dig Road Balls

BOO Popstar

Draw CompleteA

Rush 2048：3D Shoot Cubes

Meet Camera

Auto Stamp Camera

Roll Turn

Hiding Draw

Peter Shoot

Design n Road

Draw Complete

Thief King

Downhill Race

Draw a War

Rescue Master

Spin:Letter Roll

Helicopter Attack - NEW

Crush Car

Relx cash

War in Painting

Bike Extreme Racing

Player Spiral Maker 3D

Match 3 Tiles

2048 Merge Cube - Win Cash

Super Flake

Arrow Coins

Parking Master

Five-Star Slice

Sand Drawing

Mr Dinosaur: Play your Dino

Track Sliding New

Beat Kicker New

Fill Color 3D

Draw Live

Draw 1 Stroke

Fidget Cubes

Girls Fight

Ninja Assassin

Shooting Puzzle 2020

Lady Run

Magic Brush 3D

Shake Shake Sheep

Number Combination: Colored Chips

Jackpot Scratcher-Win Real

Scratch Carnival

Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily

One Line Drawing

Shoot it: Using Gun

Billionaire Scratch

Lucky Wings - Lotto Scratchers

Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch

Shake Shake Pig

Lucky Money Tree

Run And Dance

Lucky Scratchers: Lotto Card

Pull Worm

Crowd Battle:Fight the bad guys

Shoot Dummy - Win Rewards & Paypal Cash





The good news for Android users who have the Play Protect security option enabled is that the apps will probably be deleted automatically. Apple users will likely have to delete them manually.





Scylla apps adopt measures to avoid detection and run quietly in the background. A rapidly depleting battery, the appearance of apps that you don't remember downloading, and increased internet data usage are some of the signs that your phone is infected with adware.